If Deadpool joins the MCU, what happens to his universe? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

deadpool 3 is set to bring Ryan Reynold’s “mercenary-with-mouth” to the MCU, but it’s unclear what will happen to the ensemble of supporting characters he helped introduce. Leslie Uggams is the only other actress confirmed to return to the franchise, reprising her role as Blind Al. The promise of Hugh Jackman’s return to deadpool 3 created quite a stir around the sequel, adding to speculation about who else will be joining Wade Wilson in his first appearance in the MCU. Dead Pool 3 It will be the first film in the franchise since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Disney and Marvel Studios also acquired the rights to the X-Men film franchises, which Dead Pool films shared a universe with.

Although the possibilities of adding new faces to deadpool 3 has increased exponentially, it has yet to be confirmed if anyone other than Blind Al is returning. Actors Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) have expressed interest in returning for part three and would be welcome additions to the story. The multiversal madness paves the way for the integration of any number of mutants from the Fox franchise, if deadpool 3 carries that MCU burden, they might include the mutants who once shared screen time with Wade Wilson. Marvel may be keeping certain characters’ returns or involvements under wraps while distracting the fanbase with the big dream announcement of the Wolverine/Deadpool team. However, ignoring the potential to further explore Cable and Deadpool’s relationship would do a disservice.

What Cable Returning for Deadpool 3 Might Mean

In 2004, one of the greatest “buddy teams” in all of Marvel’s history was created. O Cable and Deadpool The comic book series began after the cancellation of each character’s solo series at the time and ran for 50 issues. A strange pairing at first glance, with Deadpool’s “shoot first and talk to yourself about it later” mentality (and Cable being very serious all the time), but nonetheless the series was well-received. deadpool 3 must explore Cable’s techno-organic virus and the timeline that made him so dark, as well as the depths of his love/hate for Wade. Allowing Deadpool and Cable more screen time together as allies, unlike most deadpool 2would create more memorable comic book moments for MCU viewers.

Since Sir Patrick Stewart appeared as Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Speculation has increased about when and how more mutants will be introduced. The writers have room to introduce more mutants through the exposition, thanks to Cable’s time-traveling abilities and the fact that he’s Cyclops’ future son. Deadpool’s affinity for breaking the fourth wall to complain about the lack of X-Men present in his films may finally pay off. The time travel Wade used to recount his own origin in the film could be the tool used to explain that the X-Men from the Fox films aren’t dead and how they’ll get to the MCU. Cable’s presence in deadpool 3 would mean he’s officially part of the MCU and, hopefully, a series of future X-Men announcements.

How Domino Could Join the MCU

Despite what Deadpool has to say, getting lucky has incredible cinematic value in deadpool 2, and if Zazie Beetz reprises her role in deadpool 3, could mean another fun and powerful team on screen. While Beetz’s charisma in the role is enough to carry her dangerously but gracefully, in every scene, it’s Domino’s reputation in the comics that would earn him a place in the larger MCU. A mutant born out of secret government breeding programs, Domino is well known for her time spent with X-Force, the mutant black ops team wasted on deadpool 2, and ended up turning into a joke. Having Domino, one of the most prominent and powerful members of the team in the comics, and Cable, the founder of the team in the comics, together again in deadpool 3 teases another X-Force culmination that would give both characters a home in the MCU.

Can the MCU have its own X-Force?

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have the opportunity to explore a treasure trove of interesting stories and powerful characters. They also have the rights to Project X-Force from their acquisition of 20th Century Fox and may feature other popular mutants like Psylocke from Olivia Munn from Fox. X-Men: Apocalypse. With the potential to expand on Cable, as well as Domino, the most powerful X-Men yet, the MCU has plenty of mutants at its disposal yet to be introduced. Ryan Reynolds has already proven that there is an audience for an R-rated superhero franchise. Marvel would clean up the box office by introducing a black ops team formed to protect mutants by any means necessary. deadpool 3 should bring back X-Force for good, for real this time around, and expand on the concept as a way to introduce other X-Men mutants that are missing from the game. MCU yet.