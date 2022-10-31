“If we face them…”; Courtois gets real about possible clash with Fla at the World Cup and bomb ‘message’ on the web

Flamengo
Still with a location to be defined, the World Cup is scheduled to be held in February
Flamengo won the third championship of the Copa Libertadores da América this Saturday (29), by beating Athletico-PR 1-0, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Now, Rubro-Negro will again compete in the FIFA Club World Cup and can meet Real Madrid in the decision for the international title. For goalkeeper Courtois, a possible meeting with Fla has everything to be a great duel:
“I am happy for them (Flamengo). There is Filipe Luís and David Luiz, I know they are people I played with for many years, mainly Filipe, who is a good friend. Well, there’s a semifinal there too to play to see if we play the final against them (Flamengo) or not. If we face them, it will be a great match”, said the executioner of Brazil in the last World Cup, to reporter André Linares, from Disney channels.
The Belgian archer was a teammate of defender David Luiz at Chelsea, and left-back Filipe Luís at Atlético de Madrid and also in the Blues. Cortouis was not the only Merengue athlete to project a possible clash with the Rio de Janeiro team at the World Cup. Defender/wingback Alaba also analyzed Dorival Jr.’s team. and projected the possible decision:
“We know that Flamengo is a very good team. It has great players in the squad. But I think the Club World Cup is still a long way off. We need to focus on the next few days and weeks until the World Cup so that we can try to be successful”, commented the defender.