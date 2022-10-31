‘I’ll call Zico’

Gabigol admitted that he would like to wear Flamengo’s number 10 next season, but said he would call Zico first.

Decisive again in the final, gabigol was a key part of the Flamengo win the third Conmebol Libertadores title. It was the striker’s goal 1-0 win against Athletico-PR, last Saturday (29), in Guayaquil. But the reconquest of America could be even more remarkable for the striker for the chance to be the ‘farewell’ to shirt 9.

With the decision of midfielder Diego Ribas to leave the club at the end of this season, the number 10 will be without an owner in the squad, and Gabriel is already emerging as the main candidate to inherit the shirt immortalized by Zico na Gávea.

In conversation with journalists after the Libertadores title, the striker admitted that he would like to take on the new number. But first, however, he would need the ‘blessing’ of Galinho de Quintino.

“Actually, there was this story. When I arrived at Flamengo I was already going to use the 10, but Diego ended up staying and then continued using it. The 10 do Flamengo you don’t deny, of course I’ll accept. But first I’m going to call Zico and see if I can use it. If he releases, with all the pleasure in the world, I’ll use 10”, said Gabriel.

“I know these moments haunt me, as I often joke. I’m sure God hears my prayers. So I believe his grace has blessed me. In those moments he always blesses me.”

The number change, if confirmed, will represent the end of an era in Flamengo.

It was with the number 9 shirt that Gabigol scored the goals that gave Rubro-Negro the titles in 2019 and 2022 of the Conmebol Libertadores, in addition to nothing less than (Ironically) plus nine cups: South American Recopa (2020), Brazilian championship (2019 and 2020), Brazil’s Cup (2022), Brazilian Super Cup (2020 and 2021) and Carioca Championship (2019, 2020 and 2021).

