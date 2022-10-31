“In Flamengo it was leaked that…”; Fagner has his future delivered at the last minute and Corinthians is warned

Fagner has a beautiful history at Corinthians, is an idol and one of the main players in the current squad of Timão. In recent games, however, the player was questioned by Fiel, especially when he missed the penalty in the final of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã, against Flamengo.

There is also speculation that the locket would not be satisfied with the methods that Victor Pereira imposes on the daily routine of Corinthians. Last week, for example, news emerged indicating that Flamengo evaluates the athlete as a good name for the right-back and considered signing him recently.

This information gained a lot of repercussion on the web and went viral among fans. The Bolavip Brasil report found that the deal with Flamengo has no chance of happening . All because CRF is happy with the options they have at the moment and doesn’t think that investing in a 33-year-old athlete would be a good thing financially for the Club.

Thus, Fagner continues normally at Corinthians. In Rio de Janeiro, he already dressed Vasco’s shirt, where it went well. Publicly, the player also did not express any desire to leave Parque São Jorge, despite rumors indicating that the relationship with VP is not the best and he would be unhappy about it.

Flamengo and Corinthians face each other this Wednesday (2), for the Brazilian Championship. It will be the last confrontation between them, who have already faced each other in the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and for the first round of the Brasileirão, with this game, by the way, being the only Corinthians victory, with a goal against Rodinei.