In spring, there is a proliferation of cases of conjunctivitis. I wonder why? – Health and wellness

In the spring, there is a proliferation of cases of allergic conjunctivitis caused by pollen, which are sometimes aggravated by lack of attention.





“This season of the year, it’s what we see most in the office. Hence our alert, so that people can take precautions and prioritize eye health care”, recommends the ophthalmologist from the Instituto de Olhos do Recife, Marília Medeiros.





According to the doctor, eye allergies are quite common and seasonal conjunctivitis is the most frequent form.

“It is associated with rhinitis in more than 60% of cases”, he explains.





Responsible for an inflammatory process in the conjunctiva – the membrane that lines the eyeball – allergic conjunctivitis can be caused by airborne allergens, including pollen from trees, herbs and seeds.

The picture varies greatly in symptoms, from itching and redness, to swelling and secretion.

“The eyes recognize pollen as a foreign body and, when exposed to excess, the patient’s immune system reacts and releases substances that generate hypersensitivity, that is, an allergy”, explains the marilia.





According to mariliapollen allergy is relatively easy to identify:

“The patient presents a very characteristic picture, because, in addition to conjunctivitis, there are sneezing, nasal itching and respiratory problems”.





The diagnosis must be made by an ophthalmologist through the patient’s clinical history, symptoms, physical examination, among other procedures.

Another type is chronic conjunctivitis, which is more common among children and more difficult to treat.

“It deserves extra attention, because it is more serious and can leave important sequelae, including low vision, if the patient is chronically affected, for years on end”, comments the ophthalmologist.







CONTROL – The treatment of seasonal conjunctivitis involves environmental and preventive control, having the patient wear sunglasses and other measures to protect their eyes from contact with pollen.

“We also prescribe medications, such as eye drops and antihistamines, to relieve symptoms and promote healing,” says the doctor.





Other elements that can cause allergic conjunctivitis are house dust mites, epithelial flakes from pets, mold spores, cockroaches, latex particles and some food allergens.

marilia reinforces that anyone can have allergic conjunctivitis, at any stage of life. However, children, adolescents and young adults end up being more prone than other groups.

“The important thing is that, as soon as you notice the first symptoms, the patient looks for an ophthalmologist to be diagnosed and follow the treatment”, he guides.









Ophthalmologist Marília Medeiros – Photo: Publicity



FPS opens Simulation Center







Opening Ceremony – Photo: Publicity



THE Pernambuco College of Health it’s the Teaching and Albert Einstein Research inaugurated the Simulation Center (CSim-FPS). Space is the first simulation program external to the Brazilian Israeli Beneficent Society Albert Einsteinaffiliated with Albert Einstein Realistic Simulation Center (CSR), from Sao Paulo. The training uses high-fidelity simulators and also robots, which allow interaction and even physiological reactions simulating adult patients, pregnant women and children. O CSim-FPS is aimed primarily at healthcare professionals, but will also serve undergraduate students.

Lung cancer screening program in Pernambuco







Portuguese Hospital Complex – Photo: Publicity



the pharmaceutical Roche it’s the Royal Portuguese Hospital will implement a lung cancer screening program:





“Early detection of lung cancer is possible with the use of low radiation dose chest tomography (TCBD), indicated for people over 50 years old, with a history of having smoked for at least 20 years”, explains Michelle França Fabianimedical director of Roche Farma Brasil.





In a study carried out in the United States, it was demonstrated that the use of CBDT, in association with measures and campaigns to stop smoking, reduced mortality from lung cancer by approximately 20%, when compared to the use of radiography alone.

The partnership will be presented to the scientific community on November 4th, starting at 12:00, at the SBOC Congress 2022, the main national scientific event focused on cancer health. The event will take place at the Windsor Convention & Expo Center, in Barra da Tijuca (RJ), between November 3rd and 5th.

Dentistry free event







Dental laser under discussion – Photo: Canva



THE Pernambuco College of Health hosts, on Thursday (November 3), the event “Dentistry in the Age of Light”. This will be the topic of the Colombian’s lecture Diego Gaviria, specialist in oral rehabilitation, master in dental laser. The meeting will also have the participation of Fernando Costa Junior and Fernando Costa Neto, who will talk about new techniques in oral health treatments. The conference is free and open to all audiences. Interested parties can apply HERE

on the agenda



Illness, accident or spontaneous: see reasons that cause eye color change







Ophthalmologist Alexandre Ventura, from IOFV, explains three situations that cause alterations – Photo: Disclosure



It’s not that common, but eye colors can change over time. Three reasons explain these changes: illness, accident or spontaneously. the ophthalmologist Alexandre Venturaof Fernando Ventura Eye Institute, explains that the organ responsible for the vision needs attention in case the variation happens. The change may even be a sign of glaucoma in an adult.

A study carried out by the Stanford University Institute in California followed 148 babies born at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, located in the US state. About two-thirds of the children studied came into the world with brown eyes and a fifth with blue eyes.

Two years later, of the 40 babies with blue eyes, 11 had brown eyes by age two, three had hazel eyes and two had green eyes. And of the 77 newborns with chestnut color, 73 continued with the same color at two years of age. That is, according to research, light eyes are more likely to change color in the first years of life.

“The darkening can occur by the accumulation of a protective pigment in the iris. This change is healthy and common, more restricted to early childhood. While eye color changes are usually harmless, they can be related to injury, infection, or sun damage. We have the famous case of David Bowie, who had his left eye changed color after being punched in the head,” he said. Alexandre Ventura.





“Another possible reason is heterochromia, where the color of the iris is different in each eye. There is the case of actress Mila Kunis, who had this anomaly because of an infection, which destroyed part of the pigment in her left eye. Color change in adults can evolve with glaucoma”, added the IOFV doctor.

Most color changes are benign, but Alexandre Ventura recommends that, if it occurs, that the person seeks the ophthalmologist immediately.





