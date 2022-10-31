In tests, SoC Dimensity 9200 GPU beats Apple A16 Bionic

MediaTek’s New Smartphone Chipset Could Outperform the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Graphics Performance

MediaTek is preparing for the launch of its new chipset for smartphones, the Dimensity 9200. And according to benchmark tests published on Monday (31) by insider IceUniverse, the GPU used in this chip may be able to outperform Apple A16 Bionicwhich currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The published screenshots show two benchmark tests, both performed in the GFXBench application for Android. In GFX ES 3.0 mode, in Full HD 1080p resolution, the Dimensity 9200’s Mali G715 Immortalis MC11 GPU produced 20,333 frames – running at an average of 328 frames per second.

In the ES 3.1 benchmark (Manhattan 3.1), also in 1080p resolution, the GPU maintained the rate of 228 fps, producing a total of 14,115 frames. By way of comparison, the Apple A16 Bionic runs this test at around 184 frames per second.

Apple A16 falls behind

In response to its own Tweet, Ice Universe points out that the performance level presented by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 GPU is “equivalent to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2”. This is Qualcomm’s new processor, which will be officially revealed during the month of November, at the Snapdragon Summit.

In fact, one of the smartphones that should use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the Samsung Galaxy S23, whose launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Closing his post, Ice Universe highlights that both processors have more capable GPUs than those present in Apple’s chipsets, including the latest A16 Bionic, exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (the iPhone 14 uses a previous generation chip, the A15 Bionic).

It’s still too early to declare the winner

Despite the victory in terms of graphic performance, experts point out that it is necessary to wait for more results, since it is not yet known how the MediaTek 9200 performs in terms of processing (CPU). Likewise, we still don’t know how energy efficient the SoC is, nor its thermal performance.

However, considering the proximity of the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the fact that the Dimensity 9200 is already in the hands of insiders, it is only a matter of time until more complete results are published online.

