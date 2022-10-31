‘Influencer of Lies’: Comedy with Zoey Deutch is now available on Star+!

‘Lie Influencer’ (Not Okay), a new comedy starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brienis now available on Star+.

The feature was released today, July 29, on the platform streaming.

‘Lie Influencer’ accompanies Danni Sanders (Deutch), a writer with no goals, no friends, no romantic prospects and, most importantly, no followers, who creates a fake trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her engagement on social media. When a terrible incident occurs in the City of Light, Danni is drawn into a lie far bigger than she imagined. She returns home a “heroine”, begins an unexpected friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a survivor dedicated to social change, and begins to get involved with the man of dreams, Colin (O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and fans she’s always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade comes down – and she discovers the tougher side of the internet.

The production is commanded and signed by Quinn Shephard.

Embeth Davidtz, Brennan Brown, Karan Soni, Sarah Yarkin, Nadia Alexander and others complete the cast.

