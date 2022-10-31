Instagram account suspended? Failure blocks profiles and disappears with followers | Social networks

Users who have not been impacted by the instability that temporarily disables access to Instagram report that they are losing dozens of followers in a matter of minutes. O TechTudo contacted the social network’s advice to understand the problem, but the company has not commented so far.

Downdetector, a website that monitors the operation of online services, points out that the problem on Instagram started around 10 am this morning. At 10:56 am, more than 1,500 notifications of instability were registered. “My two accounts, personal and work, are now deactivated, 10/31/2022. Unable to recover, just loading a black page,” reported a user on Downdetector. By Google Trends it is possible to see a sudden increase in Internet searches for “Instagram account suspended” and “Instagram instability today”.

On Twitter, users create theories to try to understand the instability in the social network. One hypothesis is that the issue is only affecting users who do not have two-factor authentication enabled. Some people, however, claim that they have the security feature active and have also been blocked.

