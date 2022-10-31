Instagram deletes accounts and removes followers from anonymous to famous; understand failure

Instagram users report a multitude of problems, such as account suspension, loss of followers and lack of access related to the social network this Monday (31). The disorders were recorded in at least seven countries: Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, France, Chile and Japan.

In a statement, Instagram, which belongs to Meta, a company that also owns Facebook, confirmed that there was a global failure in its systems that is causing the problems. “We know that some people in different parts of the world are having difficulties accessing their Instagram accounts. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The company did not confirm which accounts are being suspended and explained nothing about the removal of followers. At 10:13 am (Brasília time), nearly 3,000 users were affected, according to the site of Downdetector tracking. Despite this, the flaw could be harming a much larger number of users.

“I can’t stand the Instagram that suspended my account out of nowhere,” said one internet user. “Instagram removed a lot of my followers,” commented another person. “Is it Instagram day to choose pranks?”, commented, in Spanish, a user, alluding to Halloween, celebrated this Monday around the world.

In addition, the problem affected a number of famous: Juliette lost about 400 thousand followers. “Instagram is deleting and suspending accounts. Several friends of mine have had accounts suspended or deleted. And I’ve already lost 400k followers. I don’t know what’s going on,” the singer said.

Influencer Virgínia also stated on her networks that she lost about 200,000 followers from Sunday (30) to today. “Good morning to Instagram that dawned buggy. I had 41.2 million followers and I woke up with 40 million,” she said.

Among other cases, there is also that of Gkay, a businesswoman and influencer, who claimed to have lost about 300,000 followers. “I have to take a course in Boas vibracoesand Zuckerberg does not let […]. But anyway, let’s start the week and I’ve already started losing 300k followers with accounts being deleted,” he said.

Meta shares were down about 5% at 1:18 pm ET, amid a more generalized sell-off in the US stock market.

(With information from Agência Brasil)

