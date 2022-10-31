Instagram presents instability and suspends user accounts this Monday (31)

Instagram is experiencing instability this Monday morning (31). Several users of the social network point out difficulties to access the platform, others report that they received the message that their profiles were deactivated.

According to the DownDetector portal, which monitors the functioning of social networks, the problem began to emerge around 9:40 am. The main complaint involves account banning.

Users report that Instagram claims they violated the social network’s guidelines and therefore had their profiles disabled. On its official Twitter profile, Instagram said it was aware of the issues. “We are aware that some of you are having trouble accessing your Instagram account. We are looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

“Your account has been disabled for violating our terms. Learn how you can restore your account,” reads a message from the platform that directs users to an appeal tab.

As usual, Twitter users did not forgive the fall of Instagram and began to publish several complaints about Meta’s platform.

And the Instagram that dawned banishing general out of nowhere? Since Friday the app was crashing every 30s. What a stop! — Lucas Lucena (@lucaslucena84) October 31, 2022

Fuck old man, I got banned from Instagram with no explanation. What the fuck is going on? — Merlin 🌈 (@crazzgirl_) October 31, 2022

@Instagram Help me recover my account is not working to login. It has been deactivated. So I wasn’t even using it. 🥺 Help me is from my art shop — DARK 🌙 (@darcferreirah) October 31, 2022

