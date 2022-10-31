iOS 16.2 will arrive later this year for iPhones with new Freeform app – Tecnoblog

Released in beta a day after the official release of iOS 16.1, iOS 16.2 looks like it will also be coming publicly soon on the iPhone. According to journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the system update will be available later this year, in mid-December, for all compatible smartphone users. In addition to it, iPadOS 16.2 should also arrive on the company’s tablets at the same time.

