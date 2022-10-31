iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max | evolution with refinements

The iPhone 14 line was introduced in September 2022 and brought to the market four new models. Apple’s top of the line is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which brought some simple evolutions, but some very important refinements compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This includes a more powerful camera set, a new notch to house the Face ID sensor and the front camera, in addition to the brand new chipset — the Apple A16 Bionic.

Despite this, a lot is still the same: they have the same design and even some very similar aspects of the hardware. In this article, therefore, I bring you a comparison between this year’s flagship and last year’s, to help you decide if it’s worth the upgrade.

construction and design

Regarding the look, Apple’s two high-end cell phones are exactly the same, especially if viewed “from the back”. The frame housing the camera array remains identical, with the only difference being that the module is slightly closer to the edges on the new generation.

In terms of size, the difference is also quite small, and the new generation only decreased a little compared to last year’s top-of-the-line Apple, despite being a little thicker. The weight is the same on both Pro Max models.

Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm (13 Pro Max) / 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (14 Pro Max)

Weight: 240 grams

The front part has a significant and very important change. That’s because Apple has finally ditched the elongated notch and adopted a pill-shaped cutout — which it calls the Dynamic Island — on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The finish, in turn, is the same: glass front and back, with sides made of metal – the premium look common to the brand’s cell phones for generations.

Screen

The screen size and technologies of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also the same. The phones have a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with Ceramic Shield protection, which guarantees good impact resistance.

The refresh rate remains at 120 Hz, which is enough to run any function very fluidly, in addition to running more demanding games with a higher frame rate — as long as the game supports it, of course.

The resolution, in turn, had a small change due to the new screen cutout. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a display of 1290 x 2796 pixels, while the predecessor is 1284 x 2778 pixels.

Configuration and performance

The iPhone 13 Pro Max featured the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and its successor brings the new A16 Bionic. The two components have very high firepower and can perform any task without any difficulty.

Even heavier games, such as CoD Mobile or Free Fire titles, can be enjoyed with great quality, even with graphics settings and frame rate adjusted to the maximum allowed.

Either way, though, the specs of the most current hardware are better on paper, of course.

Apple A15 Bionic: 2x 3.22GHz Avalanche + 4x 1.82GHz Blizzard

Apple A16 Bionic: 2x 3.46GHz Avalanche + 4x 2.02GHz Blizzard

The storage options are still the same, that is, they range from 128 GB to 1 TB, as well as the RAM memory, which is unique to 6 GB for both models.

Usability

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched with iOS 15, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max already arrived with iOS 16. Anyway, however, both already have the latest version of the operating system, which means that they can enjoy all the new features of Apple’s software, without much difference between one and the other.

However, this year’s model has an important differential, since it is in it that Apple inaugurated the Dynamic Island – or Dynamic Island. With it, the screen cutout gains an additional function in addition to housing the front lens and the Face ID sensor.

At Dynamic Island, the user has control over various cell phone functions, such as music playback, calls, screen or audio recording, among others. Simply interact with the notch — tapping or holding — to perform the respective tasks.

cameras

Another important change in the brand’s cell phones was in relation to the set of cameras. With the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple finally gave up the 12 MP main sensor and adopted a 48 MP component. The other cameras – including the front – remain with the same resolution, that is, 12 MP.

In practice, the result is very similar, and you won’t notice much difference in the images, especially if you’re going to see the photos on your cell phone screen. The images are very sharp, with excellent definition and color balance.

It is only possible to notice a big change if you view the contents on a larger display, such as a MacBook, for example. See, below, some examples of photos taken with each cell phone.

Sound system

It was no longer possible to have much hope for changes in this aspect, especially considering that the iPhone 13 Pro Max already had a stereo audio system. In this way, its successor arrives with the same configuration and delivers a very similar result in sound quality.

Both offer enough audio to enjoy streaming services with considerable volume and provide good immersion, but performance can be a little degraded if you’re listening to music at full volume. But nothing that detracts from the experience. In fact, it is very similar to most cell phones with a stereo system.

battery and charging

On paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max arrived with a small downgrade regarding its battery. Its predecessor had a capacity of 4,352 mAh, while it has 4,323 mAh. It’s a very small change and it doesn’t have much impact in practice.

In fact, both performed equally well in our standard battery test and only consumed 9% of their charge in a three-hour Netflix movie-watching session. This generates an expectation that they reach 33 hours of life on a single charge in this scenario.

On a day-to-day basis, the two can easily reach a day of autonomy, depending on how you use your smartphone, of course.

Charging time is also similar, and both the iPhone 13 Pro Max and its successor take around an hour and a half to fully charge.

Apple’s new flagship brings some interesting refinements, but it hasn’t evolved as much

The changes from the iPhone 13 Pro Max to the iPhone 14 Pro Max are quite subtle, especially if we talk about the visual aspects of cell phones. The hardware, however, has had some important changes.

For starters, the camera array now includes a higher resolution main sensor. In addition, the new A16 Bionic chip is even more powerful than its predecessor — which already delivered good performance.

Dynamic Island gives the phone a new face and makes the cutout much more useful than the standard one, as it now interacts with the system, instead of just housing the camera and front sensors.

Finally, among the things that remain the same is the good battery performance of the Pro Max model, which can easily reach the end of the day on a single charge.