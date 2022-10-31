iPhone 14 Plus is finally launched in Brazil, know how much it costs

A few weeks after starting to sell its new iPhones in Brazil, Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 Plus here, which starts at R$8,599. Two weeks ago, the models began to be delivered to Brazilian buyers, but the release date of the iPhone 14 Plus was still a mystery.

The iPhone 14 Plus was the only one of the models announced in September that had not yet been launched in Brazil, so the lineup is finally complete. The new model has a screen of 6.7 inches, against 6.1 inches of the iPhone 14. Like the basic iPhone 14, the 14 Plus has the legacy processor of the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic.

Despite keeping the chip from last year, the new models have a better performance. Another highlight of the iPhone 14 Plus is its great battery life, which, according to Apple, lasts for up to 26 hours of use while watching videos, against 20 hours with the iPhone 14.

In addition, the new iPhones have an accident detection feature, which can call rescue services and alert your emergency contacts. The satellite emergency service has not yet arrived in Brazil, and at least for now, it remains active only in the United States and Canada.

iPhone 14 Plus prices in Brazil

The iPhone 14 Plus arrives in Brazil with three storage options, 128GB for R$8,599, 256GB for R$9,599, and 512GB for R$11,599. It has five color options available, blue, purple, midnight, stellar (silver and white), and red (Product RED).

