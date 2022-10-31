iPhone 15: Everything we know about Apple’s upcoming smartphones

Apple has just released the new iPhones 14, its latest generation of smartphones, and rumors about the iPhone 15, which is due for release in 2023, are in full swing. As it is easy to get lost among so much information (not yet confirmed), we have separated for you everything that experts and market analysts expect from the company’s new line of devices.

If all goes according to Apple’s plan, the iPhone 15 (and possibly the 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max models) should be announced in the second half of 2023. Will the iPhone 15 replace Lightning with USB-C? Will the iPhone 15 Pro Max finally have a better zoom lens? How much will the iPhone 15 cost? While nothing is official, rumors may answer some of these questions.

How many models will the iPhone 15 have?

Since the iPhone 12, Apple has released four new models each year. The iPhone 12 and 13 came in basic, mini, Pro, and Pro Max models. The iPhone 14 discarded the mini and replaced it with an “iPhone 14 Plus”, keeping the others. We expect Apple to launch the iPhone 15 along the same lines as the iPhone 14.

Therefore, we can expect the 2023 line to be as follows:

iPhone 15 (6.1 inches)

iPhone 15 Plus (6.7 inches)

iPhone 15 Pro (6.1 inch)

iPhone 15 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

And Dynamic Island?

Apple launches iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max / Disclosure: Apple

One of the big news this year introduced in the iPhones 14 Pro was the Dynamic Island, an area at the top of the screen with several functions. Will this feature come to all iPhone 15 models?

The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and famous Apple commentator, Ross Young, says that the company will put Dynamic island, currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, on all iPhone 15 models. In a tweet, the expert said he believes the feature will arrive on all 2023 models, but not. that doesn’t expect “120Hz/LTPO on standard models” as Apple’s supply and production chain is unlikely to be able to support demand.

Young even suggests that even if the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with Dynamic island, they might be limited to a slower refresh rate. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus currently have 60Hz refresh rates. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max meanwhile both have 120Hz refresh rates with LTPO, meaning they are capable of dropping to 1Hz. This feature is essential for Always On mode, for example. If Apple does not add LTPO to the displays of the most basic models, this function will probably not be present.

What will be the processor of the iPhone 15?

According to information from TrendForce, Apple will once again reserve its next-generation processor, tentatively dubbed the “A17 Bionic” chip, for the Pro versions of the iPhone 15, just as it did with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

As for RAM, TrendForce predicts that the iPhone 15 will come with 6GB of RAM and the iPhones 15 Pro will have 8GB of RAM. The additional memory in the iPhone 15 Pro should give you more space to process large files of ProRAW photos and ProRES videos, but that will also mean prices will be higher.

Will the cameras have improvements?

Image: Hadrian/Shutterstock

Improvements to the cameras on the new iPhones are pretty much standard now. Even if they are subtle changes. While we’d love to see Apple bring some really significant innovations in the design of dual or triple rear modules, the expectation is that we’ll see more of the same next year.

Apple is more likely to improve the camera with a more advanced sensor and image quality. According to data from TrendForce, the iPhone 15 may have an extra eighth optical element (8P) for the main lens, which would help improve image detail.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo, however, doubts that this “8P” update will make it to iPhones 15 Pro. “I think the adoption of an 8P lens in the iPhone 15 Pro series will probably not become a reality,” said the expert in a tweet.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with a 10x optical zoom, a big leap from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That 10x zoom would use a periscope lens design similar to what many Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, have used for years.

Finally, Apple added autofocus to the selfie cameras on the iPhone 14. This could make the front camera even better on the iPhone 15.

Will the USB-C input finally arrive?

USB-C cable (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

There is a consensus among most analysts and experts that Apple will finally replace its unique Lightning input to the USB-C standard in its next generation of smartphones. After all, pressure from European Union regulators really got the company moving.

More recently, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said during a talk on the Wall Street Journal Tech Live that the company has no choice but to comply with the EU decision. Of course, there is always the possibility that Apple will only release a USB-C iPhone for Europe and keep its Lightning standard for the rest of the markets.

Although it is extremely early to talk about prices, the iPhone 15 and all its models may receive a price increase in the United States (and Brazil) with the planned changes. This increase is estimated to be between $100 and $200, especially among the Pro models.

When will Apple release the iPhone 15?

Apple releases new iPhones every September. Assuming the supply chain doesn’t have any issues, we expect the company to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at an event in early September 2023, with a market arrival date later that month.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were announced on September 7, 2022. Apple made a staggered release: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max were released on September 16 in the US, but the iPhone 14 Plus came later, on October 7th.

