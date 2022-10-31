iPhones are cheaper in the heats; see prices

Black Friday 2022 is only on November 25th, but the discount season has already started. On Amazon, several products are on offer, including some models of iPhones.

Apple smartphones are consumers’ most desired products on Black Friday. Early discounts reach up to R$1,800 compared to Apple’s official prices, depending on the model.

There’s no guarantee that iPhones will continue to be on offer or get bigger discounts until Black Friday. So, if you are a fan of Apple products, this may be a good opportunity for you to guarantee your iPhone at a lower price than usual.

Next, tilt separated the best iPhone offers for those who want to buy a cell phone from the apple or change a device that is getting outdated.

iPhone 14 discount

iPhone 14 (128GB)

Price: from BRL 7,599 to BRL 6,839.10 in cash (10% discount)

The iPhone 14 landed in Brazil in mid-October. The model has the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13, and the highlight is the 12 MP (megapixel) camera, which captures up to 50% more light than its predecessor. It also has optical stabilization, which helps in recording moving images, making the capture less blurry.

iPhone 14 Pro (26GB)

Price: from BRL 10,499 to BRL 9,499.10 in cash (10% discount)

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with an A16 Bionic chip, the most sophisticated ever released by Apple and 60% faster than competitors, according to the company. The camera also stands out in this model, with a trio of rear sensors (the main being 48 MP), in addition to optical stabilization.

discount old iPhones

iPhone SE 3rd generation (64GB)

Price: from BRL 4,199 to BRL 3,130.92 (25% discount)

It has the same design as the iPhone 8 — and its predecessor —, but has an A15 Bionic processor, the most modern Apple has. The low-cost model is the most basic and simple that Apple currently has. The iPhone SE can be found cheaper on Amazon than on Apple’s official website.

iPhone 11 (128GB)

Price: from BRL 5,499 to BRL 3,699 (33% off)

The iPhone 11 inaugurated the dual camera (with 12 MP each) among Apple cell phones, which brought a considerable gain in quality over its predecessors. The front camera is also 12 MP and allows for 4K and slow motion selfies and videos. The LCD screen, however, is a little out of date, although it can’t be considered bad.

iPhone 12 (128GB)

Price: from BRL 6,999 to BRL 4,816 (31% discount)

The iPhone 12 has an A14 Bionic processor and cameras that perform well in low light. By comparison, the iPhone 14 has improved performance and battery life, a 120Hz display, and upgraded rear camera sensors. It can be found cheaper on Amazon than on the Apple website.

iPhone 13 (256GB)

Price: from BRL 8,599 to BRL 5,849 (32% discount)

The iPhone 13 offers more speed, slightly better cameras, and longer battery life compared to its predecessor. Regarding the iPhone 14, there are many similarities, including the A15 Bionic processor and the design. The price varies depending on the color of the product. It can be found cheaper on Amazon than on the Apple website.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB)

Price: from BRL 11,499 to BRL 8,699 (24% discount)

The 13 Pro Max model is the top of the line of the generation that precedes the iPhone 14. The settings are basically the same as the iPhone 13, but its camera stands out because of the longer zoom range. The screen is slightly larger — 6.7 inches versus 6.1 — and its battery also lasts longer — up to 28 hours of video playback, according to the manufacturer.

*With reporting information by Nicole D’Almeida and newsroom Tilt

