Is Michelle Monaghan Married? Echoes star’s relationship status

The new Netflix series, echoes, is just a few days away! If you. are looking forward to the next mystery thriller, so you won’t have to wait much longer. The seven-episode miniseries will begin airing on Friday, August 19.

Inside echoes, identical twin sisters Leni and Gina share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, the two have secretly switched lives. Now, as adults, they live a double life – sharing two homes, two husbands and a child. But everything in their world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Based on the trailer, it looks like someone has discovered his secret. Does this have anything to do with the disappearance?

Taking on a dual role with this project is actress Michelle Monaghan, who will play the twins. Listening to other actors in the industry, it’s no easy task to play two characters in a show or movie. Filming logistics and the mindset an actor has to go through is different. But they all do it so well!

I’m sure Monaghan will be just as good! With all the promotion for the new series, the actress has been in the Netflix-related news lately. So you might be wondering what her relationship status is.

Is Echoes star Michelle Monaghan married?

Monaghan is married to Australian graphic artist Peter White. The two met at a party in 2000 and were married in Port Douglas, Queensland in August 2005. The couple has a daughter born in 2008 and a son who arrived in 2013.

Next to Monaghan, echoes it also stars Matt Bomer as Jack Beck, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss, Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James and Ali Stroker as Claudia.

echoes will begin streaming on Friday, August 19 on Netflix.