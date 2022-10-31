“It is a possible potential”; André Rizek brings exclusive and indicates the presence of Filipe Luís in the Cup for an unusual reason

Flamengo is one of the best squads in the South American footballproof of this is that the Rubro-Negra team has five players on the pre-selected list for Titus to the World Cup in Qatar, among them: Pedro, Everton Ribeiro, Santos, Gabriel Barbosa and Filipe Luís. But, according to information from the presenter André Rizekfrom Seleção SporTV, the left-back will represent Brazil on the coaching staff.

During this Monday’s program (31), the communicator revealed that the Selection analyzes the possibility of Felipe Luis integrate the Club technical committee. It is worth mentioning that the side meets with representatives of the Selectionwhere the player passed on his impressions of the commander’s work in the work cycle of Titus.

“Filipe Luís can go to the Cup and not as a player. He can be part of the coaching staff. There is a possibility that this will happen, but he is also among the 55. I think it is almost impossible for him to be called up due to the advanced stage of his career and physical issues, but he could be present on the commission. He studies a lot, he is a potential coach. There is this idea on the table, I don’t know if Tite will take it further, but there is this idea.”, highlighted the presenter.

It is worth noting that the last call for Filipe Luís went to Copa America 2019. O Flamengo was notified last Sunday (30), but the direction sees as a greater possibility to be on the definitive list of Titus which will take place next Monday (7), with the 26 names, Everton Ribeiro and Pedro.