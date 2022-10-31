“It wouldn’t surprise me”; Nilson César talks about replacing Dorival Júnior at Flamengo

Flamengo beat Athletico-PR 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores final. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior reached its third Copa Libertadores title, and with a campaign to ‘give envy’. Undefeated, Mengão added 12 wins and 1 draw in the entire competition and is the seventh Club to win the title in this way.

It is undeniable since Dorival Júnior arrived at Flamengo that the team has changed, so the name of the coach is on the radar of the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF to replace Tite in charge of the Brazilian National Team.

Jovem Pan narrator, Nilson Cezar, commented on a replacement for Dorival Júnior if the coach left Flamengo. Of course, the name of Jorge Jesus was mentioned, as Mengão won important titles with him in charge.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Dorival left Flamengo to go after Jorge Jesus again. He is Flamengo’s passion. Braz said that to Pilhado. If Dorival leaves, I wouldn’t be surprised, because Jesus’ widows would be happy. Have you thought about the party with his return to Rio de Janeiro. He is passionate about the city, the people. This can all influence, I wouldn’t be surprised,” he said.

Dorival Júnior commented on managing the national team and continuing at Flamengo: “We have great professionals in the country, many respected, who also deserve an opportunity to head the national team. Tite is one of the great professionals in world football, at a very high level. if this path is really going to be taken, but we will be cheering for Brazil to win the world title.”

“It’s very difficult to talk about hypotheses in my position. My contract with Flamengo runs until the end of the year. My biggest prize would be to continue and continue the work. World. You postulate a condition like that, but it’s all still very distant and very vague”, he concluded.