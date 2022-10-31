“It’s the best post-Neymar”; Casimiro goes crazy with Flame star quality and snake Tite

The Copa Libertadores title won by Flamengo, last Saturday afternoon, with a 1-0 victory against Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, remains one of the main issues on the agenda behind the scenes. In his daily live on Twitch, the influencer Casimiro Miguel analyzed the decision bids and surrendered to one of the stars of Mengão.

Despite being openly from Vasco, “Cazé”, as he is popularly known, did not spare praise for Everton Ribeiro. The influencer, during an analysis of the best moments of the Libertadores final, paused the video right after the assistance of shirt 7 for the only goal of the match, scored by Gabigol, and even charged the coach Tite, of the Brazilian team.

“Everton Ribeiro is absurd. A kid asked in the chat if he is the best post-Neymar Brazilian player here in Brazil. And yeah, there’s no way. He plays f*ck! And he has to go to the (World) Cup too. I had a different opinion, but I changed my mind, there’s no way“, said Cazé, who suggested to Tite a change in the squad for Qatar.

“He has to go to the World Cup in place of Philippe Coutinho. He’s been playing better than Coutinho for a long time. I love Philippe Coutinho, but I can’t. World Cup is time. Coutinho is playing in a team (Aston Villa) that takes Newcastle 4-0. And Everton Ribeiro, when he goes to the Selection, plays well“, added the influencer.

According to a report by the Globo Esporte website, in the 55 players pre-summoned by Tite for the Qatar World Cup appear five Flamengo players. In addition to Everton Ribeiroattackers were also included in the list Pedro and gabigolthe side Filipe Luís and the goalkeeper saints. The final list will be released on the 7th, Monday.