Ituano coach reveals that players ‘dried up’ Vasco in the game against Sampaio Corrêa

Ituano added important victories in the last rounds of Serie B and, thus, reached a “final” against Vasco in search of access to the first division. The teams will face each other next Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Estádio Dr. Novelli Júnior, for the closing round,

In the direct confrontation with Sampaio Corrêa, for the 36th round, the tie would eliminate both clubs, but Ituano won at Novelli Júnior. Then, playing at the Café Stadium, against Londrina, the team again needed the victory against an opponent that still had chances and, once again, confirmed the victory.

“With Sampaio’s victory against Vasco the day before, we were all at the hotel, focused and of course, there was a lot of celebration. But I reminded them in the lecture, that there would be no point in having the possibility of access again, if we didn’t win Londrina If we didn’t do our part. The response was immediate inside the locker room after prayer. I’ve never seen so much vibration and energy. The game is played, but a lot of what happened in the game today, was the conviction they showed inside and that we were going to a happy night” explained coach Carlos Pimentel.

CAMPAIGN

In recovery after a stumbling start, Ituano is the best team in Série B in the second round. In addition, the club reached its 15th victory in the competition, its most successful campaign in 19 participations in Brazilian Championships.

At the moment, the team is in 5th position, with 57 points, two behind Vasco. In the last round, next Sunday, in Itu, the two teams face each other in “final” to decide the access. Whoever wins will go up to the first division, with the tie favoring Vasco.

“First, we never stop believing. Since we took over, it was precisely in the game against Londrina in the 1st round, that access was unlikely. But the improbable does not mean impossible. And we built it in stages. points with 11 victories to escape relegation. We did. The second stage was to be the best São Paulo in Série B. We are. The third stage was to be champion of the 2nd round. With the victory against Londrina, we were. The title is symbolic, yes . But, it’s gratifying! Now it’s the final next Sunday. Who said there’s no end in running points. Vasco is great. Don’t have any doubt about it. But I look at our supporter and urge them to fill Novelli Júnior The Ituano Anthem says “You are a giant warrior”, when we have the support of our fans. It’s time to fill Novelli and balance these forces. A big one against a giant” said Pimentel.

In the second round, 34 points were won, with 11 wins in 18 games. In the 1st round, the team added only 20 points, with 4 wins in 19 games.

Source: Supersports