James Cameron Criticizes Marvel and DC Characters

to the director James Cameronthe films of Marvel and gives A.D infantilize their characters. In an interview with New York Timeswhile explaining the maturation of its protagonists in avatar 2lived by Sam Worthington and Zoe SaldanaCameron said:

“When I look at these grand, spectacular movies — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — no matter how old the characters are, they all behave like they’re in college. They have relationships, but deep down they don’t. They never hang up their boots because of their kids. The things that really give us perspective and power and love and purpose? These characters don’t feel it, and I don’t think that’s the way to make movies.”

This, according to him, is not the case for Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldaña). After 15 years of the first film, it was important for the filmmaker to show that both had matured. “Zoe and Sam now play parents. In the first movie, Sam’s character jumps out of a flying creature and essentially changes history as a result of this crazy, near-suicidal leap of faith. And Zoe’s character jumps into limbo and assumes a leaf giant will break your fall. But when you become a father, you don’t think that way. For me, as a father of five, I’m saying ‘what happens when these characters mature and realize they have responsibilities beyond their own survival?’

The sequence Avatar: The Water Way will bring Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoë Saldana), a decade after the events of the original film. The two now have children and must face a new threat to protect their family.

Returning to the roster are Sigourney Weaver (as Jake and Neytiri’s teenage daughter, played via motion capture) and Stephen Langwith the additions of Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

The sequences of avatar depend on the good performance of Avatar: The Water Way at the box office. If so, the third feature will reach the public in December 2024, while Avatar 4 arrives in 2026, and Avatar 5in 2028.

Avatar: The Water Way has a premiere scheduled for December 16th.

