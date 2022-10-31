James Webb Telescope Takes ‘Haunted Portrait’ of Pillars of Creation | Space

It turns out that James Webb also carries the MIRICam, a mid-infrared light camera, in his imaging system. The instrument is able to detail where the clouds of gas and dust are, while the stars are not bright enough to be seen at the wavelengths captured by the instrument.
That’s why MIRICam’s photographs of the Pillars are very different from NIRCam’s, which presents a darker and less bright image, focusing on the pillars of gas and dust in shades of lead — so detailed they appear to be solid.
left the image of James Webb taken with NIRCam, and dir. the image taken with MIRICam — Photo: Disclosure / Nasa
Still, a few blue stars dot the scene. These are the ones that are aging, which means they’ve lost most of their layers of gas and dust that could prevent them from being detected by MIRICam.
In the new Pillars of Creation image, the densest areas of dust are the darkest shades of gray. The red region at the top is where the dust is more diffuse and cooler. There is also no galaxy in the background, as this part of the Milky Way’s disk is filled with gas and dust, making distant light from stars impenetrable.
The Pillars of Creation are located about 6,500 light-years away from Earth, in the Water Nebula, part of the Milky Way that lies immediately in front of the Solar System arm.
As a result of the new MIRICam image, astronomers have data in mid-infrared light with a higher resolution than ever before. More accurate dust measurements can now be taken to create a more complete three-dimensional landscape of the region.