Jennifer Aniston shares hair care and talks about dyeing gray hairs: ‘If you want to, it’s great’ | Hair

In addition to numerous works in television and film, Jennifer Aniston has always been a beauty icon when it comes to hair. No wonder, the cut used by her character in the series Friends even got its own name: The Rachel, a layered cut with many layers that goes back and forth in fashion. The passion for taking care of the wires also seems to have made sense in the business field. Today, Jen owns haircare brand LolaVie, which has just added shampoo and conditioner to its portfolio.