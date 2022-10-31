Johnny Depp reprises his role as Captain Jack Sparrow; watch video

It is undeniable that Johnny Depp is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. The actor became well known for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. While not playing the character again, the actor made the joy of a fan and imitated the voice of the most famous pirate on the big screen.

The moment happened backstage at the Hollywood Vampires show. One fan, identified as Christine Kelly approached the actor and asked him to imitate Jack Sparrow. Promptly, Depp answered the woman and made the character’s characteristic slurred tone of voice. The video ended up on Instagram and featured a statement: “Captain Jack Sparrow is in the area! I love you, my dear Johnny!” Check out.

After the court victory against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp can return to live Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor was in the last production of the title in 2017. According to the Poptopic portal, Depp would be negotiating with the company, after receiving a millionaire proposal, to return to the success of cinemas. The artist himself had already joked that he would not play Jack Sparrow again even for R $ 300 million.

“They got in touch before the trial against Amber asking if Depp was interested in returning for a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie or two,” explained a source linked to the portal. Also according to Poptopic, another project for Depp, which would tell the life story of Captain Jack Sparrow, would be in the package.