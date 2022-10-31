Jorge Jesus gets angry and kicks an opposing player who has fallen to the ground; Look

Not even the isolated leadership in the Turkish Championship and the good campaign in the Europa League have left Jorge Jesus calm at Fenerbahçe. Last Sunday (30), the former Flamengo coach saw his team beat Istanbulspor 5-2 and became the protagonist of a somewhat curious scene.

When he saw an opponent fall on the edge of the field, Jorge Jesus got angry because he thought it was ‘wax’ and kicked the athlete. Then the Portuguese coach shouted and spoke to the fourth referee of the match, who followed everything closely.

A few seconds later, however, Jorge Jesus touched the player’s head and received the Istanbulspor medical team, who arrived to attend to the athlete.

This was the second ‘controversy’ followed by the Portuguese coach. That’s because, after Fenerbahçe’s draw with Rennes in the middle of last week, for the Europa League, Jorge Jesus didn’t like the boos of the crowd at goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and said: “Today Altay booed. Altay, they’re booing me. If they don’t want me, I’m leaving! It wasn’t Altay, it was me they booed! And there’s no middle ground with me.”

With Jorge Jesus at the helm, Fenerbahçe is going through a great phase. In all, there are 12 invincibility games. The team leads the Turkish Championship despite having one less game than Adana Demirspor and Besiktas, main competitors in the table. In addition, it is in first place in its group in the Europa League.

See the video: