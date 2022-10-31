Júnior Moraes clarifies situation with Flamengo fans after photo goes viral

Striker Júnior Moraes, from Corinthiansused his social networks this Sunday afternoon to clarify a situation that occurred last Saturday, when the club drew goalless against Goiás, in Serrinha. He was one of the embezzlers.

Moraes appeared in a photo with two Flamengo fans after the conquest of the Libertadores by the Cariocas, on top of Athletico-PR. In the caption, there were the words “up mengão”, with emojis heart and laughter.

“Speak up, guys. I’m coming here to clarify a situation that happened yesterday (Saturday). A photo that circulated on the internet, as if I was rooting for Flamengo, which is not true. Yesterday I came to Santos with my family, which is my voting place. I went to dinner at a restaurant and, there, I watched the Corinthians game”, began the player in the role stories from Instagram.

“In this restaurant, there were fans from Corinthians, from other clubs as well, many asked to take pictures with me and I took a good one. And one of these is going around on the internet as if I was rooting for Flamengo, which is not true”, he added.

Júnior Moraes continued saying that he “respects the club I work for, which is Corinthians” and that he wants to stay away from controversy, “because it doesn’t make sense”. He also talked about his difficult year due to injuries.

“It has been a very difficult year for me, of recovery, where I want to prepare myself to return to playing at high performance. So, I want to make it very clear that this photo has nothing to do with it and that people don’t get angry in a situation that has nothing to do with it. That’s it. Go, Corinthians”, he concluded.

Treating recurring problems in the medical department, Júnior Moraes was unable to take off at Corinthians. Last Friday, physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti highlighted the athlete’s commitment, but said that he is preparing for the 2023 season.

This Wednesday, Flamengo and Corinthians will meet again, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship, at the Maracanã stadium, at 21:30 (Brasília time). Fla won the Copa do Brasil over the São Paulo club, on October 19.

Leave your comment