Kevin Costner Casts Danny Huston for Horizon

Kevin Costner has already worked with Danny Huston on the first two seasons of “Yellowstone”, and, for that very reason, he chose the actor to participate in “Horizon”, his new western project.

The film is currently being shot in Utah, in the United States of America, however, for now, there is no set release date.

The first actors to be confirmed in this project were om Payne (“Prodigal Son”) and Abbey Lee, who starred in “Lovecraft Country” along with Wasé Chief. Shortly thereafter, the rest of the cast began to be confirmed quickly.

In “Yellowstone”, Danny Huston played Dan Jenkins. And, as for the rest of the cast, which is practically closed, Costner’s film will also feature Kevin Costner himself, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker , Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe.

“Horizon” will take place over a period of 15 years before and after the American Civil War, showing how society lived before the war and how, at the end of it, everything and everyone had to change the way they lived, survived and overcome. the past. The film is being developed as the first of a trilogy, even being referred to as a passion of Kevin Costner.

