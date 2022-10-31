Kristen Stewart is the muse of the Chanel collection in honor of the cinema

American actress Kristen Stewart was the star of Chanel’s tribute to the world of cinema on the last day of Paris Fashion Week this Tuesday (4th).

The show opened with a short film starring Stewart, in which she leaves a Paris cinema after seeing the 1961 classic “Last Year in Marienbad”.

The founder of this French fashion house, Gabrielle Chanel – better known as Coco Chanel -, was responsible for designing the costume of actress Delphine Syrig in this work by Alain Resnais.

“Of the people around me, (Stewart) is the closest to Gabrielle Chanel,” Chanel artistic director Virginie Viard wrote in the show’s liner notes. “She understands Chanel, the clothes. And with her, it gets even more modern.”

Some striking outfits from the film were revisited during the Spring-Summer 2023 show, including short haircuts, a black evening gown with a large bow on the chest, and a long silver dress.

“The films we’ve seen, that possess us (…) the night, the feathers, the sequins, the heels: I like it when there’s a mix”, explained Viard.

Chanel Spring-Summer 2023 Collection Image: Disclosure

The collection plays with black and white, as well as lots of sequins, even in socks or shoes. The shorts, in satiny colors, appear stylized with tops and open-back blouses, reminiscent of sweaters.

The iconic Chanel suit was presented in many variations: with skirts, shorts and pants, embellished with sequins, embroidery or feathers.

Chanel Spring-Summer 2023 Collection Image: Disclosure

The show featured boas, long gloves, beaded boots, sweaters made to simulate scales, gold velvet dresses and black dresses with side cuts.

There are some touches of color in the collection: the pale green of some blazers, with a matching bag, or the pink of the shirt, which appears in a beige and salmon combination, as well as in the violet dresses.

The show ended with a fantastic selection of black mini dresses.

In addition to Stewart, other distinguished guests such as international model Naomi Campbell, singer Halsey and Charlotte Casiraghi, from Monaco’s noble family, were also present.