“Landim has already authorized”; R$ 36 million are approved by Fla to buy Dorival Júnior’s darling

the crowd of Flamengo is very happy with the last two titles won. Mengão will end the season as the most successful Club of 2022 and the board is now leaving to intensify planning for next year. Before, Marcos Braz, vice president of Flamengo football, had already said that he would hire very important reinforcements for the World Cup.

Oscar is always a name considered in the crow’s nest, but negotiating with the Chinese is not an easy thing to do. Brazilian or foreign players who are leaning against Europe and fit into CRF’s planning are also priorities. In the cast, Dorival Júnior has already asked for the permanence of some athletes, among them, medallions like Filipe Luís and others younger.

Flamengo is already moving behind the scenes to buy Ayrton Lucas, but for a lower amount than stipulated in the contract after the loan. He has a relationship with Mengão until December and his economic rights belong to Spartak Moscow, from Russia. There is a purchase option of 9 million euros (R$ 46.3 million at the current price), but Mais Querido will talk to the Russians to reduce this amount, since the athlete will not beat 65% of the games in the season and, therefore, there will be no obligation to purchase.

Flamengo is negotiating for these figures to decrease and reach 7 million euros (BRL 36 million at the current price). Ayrton Lucas already has an agreement to sign with Mengão for another four years and his desire is to stay. President Rodolfo Landim has already authorized the business to be started and Braz will now use “ice in his blood” to reach an agreement. The Nation on the web approves the purchase of the “beijinho”.

Ayrton should be Flamengo’s starter in 2023, with Filipe Luís being even more preserved to play in some games, considering that he is no longer a boy and, even, it must be his last year as a professional player.