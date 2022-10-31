Lauren Cohan Wants To Play Maggie From The Walking Dead Forever » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Living Dead The star, Lauren Cohan, recently admitted that she wants to play her character Maggie forever. Based on the comic book series of the same name, Living Dead premiered on AMC in October 2010, centering on a small group of survivors immediately following the onset of a zombie apocalypse. Since then, the series has been on the air for 11 seasons and has since spawned three spinoff series, with three more on the way.

Cohan joined Living Dead in Season 2 and quickly became a fan favorite as her romance with Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) took off. After Glenn’s brutal murder at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a stern ruler of a group known as the Saviors, Maggie’s demeanor changed as she became relentless in her attempt to keep her son, as well as the community known as Hilltop, safe from any future threats. However, as the events of Living Dead in season 11, Maggie found herself aligned with Negan as members of a vast community, the Commonwealth, threatening their lives. While the final season is not yet complete, Maggie and Negan will continue their journey into the heart of Manhattan, New York for their upcoming spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

In a recent interview with EWCohan has revealed he wants to continue playing her Living Dead character, Maggie, forever. The actor played the hardened survivor for 11 years, with a short season and a half break to star in a separate television show. However, Cohan now shares that if given the chance, he would continue in the role as long as he was allowed. Read what the actor said below.

“When people say to me, ‘Wow, you’ve been doing this show for so long,’ I say, ‘And I hope to do this forever.’

Where Maggie Could Go After Negan Walking Dead Spinoff

although the main Living Dead As the series draws to its dramatic conclusion in November, Cohan still has a significant future within the ever-expanding zombie universe. The Walking Dead: Dead City finds Maggie and Negan in an attempt to partner up, heading into uncharted territory for reasons that have yet to be made public. With Maggie being one of the few characters who has been involved with the show from the start, has suffered so much trauma and is still alive with a young son to raise, it is likely that she will survive her journey to the Big Apple and come out stronger than before. .

Whatever the reason Maggie and Negan are forced to team up on a new mission, the journey will likely bring them closer than ever before, potentially granting Maggie the closure of Glenn’s murder. Having resolved her internal struggle, likely surviving yet another external one in New York, Maggie may end up being the strong and capable leader who can unite the various factions scattered across the United States. She has already shown her potential as a quality leader at Hilltop. With Living Dead about to end, but the franchise is far from over with several spinoffs planned, Maggie has the potential to return indefinitely.

