Learn how to IGNORE someone on WhatsApp without having to block; easy step by step!

You can often have contacts who always bring up the subject on WhatsApp without you being in the mood to chat. However, blocking the person can be embarrassing and even seem rude, which causes many people to go through a tightrope. Despite this, it is entirely possible to ignore someone without having to resort to blocking.

Do you want to know how to do this and also know other messenger features that will help you maintain your privacy? So keep following the article below so you don’t miss any details!

How to ignore someone on WhatsApp without blocking

To ignore someone without having to block, you just need to use the archive conversation feature. With it, you’ll throw the contact in an area that you won’t need to access, simply ignoring unwanted messages without having to resort to blocking, avoiding embarrassment in the future.

You can even use this option to hide conversations that you don’t want anyone to find or groups that you don’t want to see message updates from anymore. There are users who take advantage of the archive option to make only the most important contacts visible, too. That is, the feature still works as a form of organization, avoiding the accumulation of notifications.

In this sense, the conversations that are archived will remain hidden, without disturbing the user. Best of all, the application does not indicate new messages or notifications that appear there, as if it were a hidden folder. Check out the step by step to use the functionality:

In the conversations tab, tap on the conversation you want to hide and hold until the “Archived” option appears at the top of the screen;

Then just select the option and that’s it.

You can use the function with several conversations at the same time, just click on “More options” in the same conversations tab and then click on “Settings”. Finally, tap on “Conversations”, then “Chat history” and then “Archive all conversations”.

Now, if you want to recover the contacts, just click on the “Archived” tab and check which ones are there, as it will be possible to unarchive both conversations with individual contacts and those of groups. Then they will all return to your contact home page and you can chat normally.

Other Messenger Features

Also, if you want to remain invisible in the app, know that you can still remove the visa status last, which indicates when the person last accessed the app, in addition to the “online” status, which marks when you is active in the messenger.

To do this, just go to “Settings”, then “Privacy”, “Last seen” and disable the function. To deactivate online, it is necessary to check the option “Same as last seen” so that no one else will be able to know that you are active or available.

In addition to these, it is still possible to disable the read receipt, which shows users that you have just read an incoming message. This also avoids attention charges, as the person has no way of knowing whether or not you have seen the message they sent. See how easy it is to go unnoticed by the app?

