Lego builds computer to celebrate Halloween; see photos

The creation of highly customized computers has become increasingly popular in the gaming world. However, Lego managed to go even further by announcing a project made to celebrate Halloween — celebrated in Brazil as Halloween. On social media, they showed a PC made mostly using the famous colored blocks.

The construction of the Lego computer features an NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card, a 12th generation Intel i9-12900KG processor, and a water-based cooling system that was specially created to run on this PC.

Through social media, the Lego Group shared the completely original gaming PC made with the snap-in parts. Despite the fun appearance, don’t be fooled by the quality of what it is able to offer players. That’s because it has powerful hardware that is capable of running the most demanding games in the industry today.

However, for the project to be completed, the creators needed a lot of patience. That’s because its assembly was completed after the Lego team used 20,000 pieces to make it work.. Even having the possibility of creating a common case – which would be much less work – they went further and left the PC completely customized.

In order to get the pieces together and make it work, the assembly team had to think of a way to add all the pieces inside the case. In this way, the computer has the shape of a house. Inside it, all the equipment was placed in a totally personalized environment and with all the face of Halloween.

The classic button to turn on the computer, for example, was replaced by a kind of lever. It resembles the gears used in horror movies to gain access to some secret passage. Inside, it is filled with green color that gives an even more stylized personalization.

