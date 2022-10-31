Lira says that the will of the majority at the polls should never be challenged and talks about ‘disarming the spirits’ – 10/30/2022 – Poder

One of the main allies of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended this Sunday (30) that the result of the polls be respected and that the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ), listen to the voice of everyone, even the dissenting ones, to help pacify the country.

“The will of the majority expressed at the polls should never be challenged and we will move forward in the construction of a sovereign, fair country with fewer inequalities”, he said, in a short speech at the official residence of the Chamber.

Lira said that, just as he reaffirmed honesty, stability and the confirmation of the popular will, one cannot “accept retaliation or persecution, from either side.”

In the statements, he stated that, on October 2, the country had already chosen the path of reforms. “To the elected president, the Chamber of Deputies congratulates him and reaffirms its commitment to Brazil, always with a lot of debate, dialogue and transparency”, he said.

The president of the Chamber also defended that it was time to pacify the country and listen to everyone’s voice, even those who diverge.

“It’s time to disarm the spirits, reach out to opponents, debate, build points, proposals and practices that bring more development, jobs, health, education and efficient regulatory frameworks,” he said. “Everything that is done from now on must have a single principle: to pacify the country and provide a better quality of life for the Brazilian people.”

The deputy called Lula shortly after the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) declared the election mathematically defined. He also spoke to Jair Bolsonaro by phone.

Lira accompanied the investigation alongside the leader of the PP in the Chamber, André Fufuca (MA), and the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

Deputies Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE), Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) and Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) were also at the official residence. At the end of Lira’s speech, the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, arrived at the official residence, and stayed for a short time.

The deputy governor-elect of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP-DF), was also there, but left before the speech.

Lira allied with Bolsonaro and, in February 2021, conquered the command of the Chamber using as ammunition positions and budget amendments executed by the Planalto.

In the Chamber, Lira reciprocated Bolsonaro’s support and articulated a series of projects with electoral purposes to lower fuel inflation and increase the value of Auxílio Brasil to R$600 starting in August, two months before the elections.

The day was of double defeat for the deputy. In Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), sponsored by Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB), one of Lira’s main opponents, received 52.33% of the votes. He defeated the candidate for the president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Cunha (União Brasil).