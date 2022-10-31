Lobby by Dorival Júnior at CBF for Tite’s place. Xenophobia, fear of foreign coaches, helps Flamengo coach – Prisma



“I hope it is a Brazilian professional.”



“It’s my feeling.”



“Of the last five South American world champions (including clubs), four were coached by Brazilians: Tite, Abel (Braga), (Paulo) Autuori and Felipão. The other was (Argentine Carlos) Bianchi.”





These are the words of a great Brazilian electoral leader for the position of national team coach: Tite.

He is openly xenophobic, that is, he defends that foreigners do not have access to the command of the selected team, when he leaves the position, as soon as the Cup is over.

Joining Tite is a great wing in the CBF that celebrated the conquest of Libertadores by Flamengo. Not for the Rio club. But for Dorival Júnior, who, ten days earlier, had won the Copa do Brasil.

This wing defends a Brazilian coach in the succession of Tite. And it’s very fickle. She was once a defender of Renato Gaúcho, then moved to Cuca’s side, now she is with Dorival.





The reason is simple.

Like Tite, this trio would assume flexibility with the way the CBF works and even fail on fundamental points.

How to play friendly games against very weak opponents, to win the 2 million dollars per game, R$ 10.5 million, paid by companies that buy the games. Understand the incompetence of coordination, unable to find a way for Brazil to play friendlies against European teams. And accept the privileges for the pampered Neymar.

This wing believes that foreign coaches, as President Ednaldo Rodrigues dreams, would create huge problems. They would not give in to the impositions of the position.

Two Portuguese names are still mentioned among Ednaldo’s allies. The first is that of Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras. Two-time Libertadores champion, winner of the Copa do Brasil, Recopa Sul-Americana, Paulista and more than a certain Brazilian champion.

The problem would be to contain your grievances, complaints, personality. He has already denounced the calendar created by the CBF numerous times. In addition, he is the most undisciplined coach in the country.



