Lobby by Dorival Júnior at CBF for Tite’s place. Xenophobia, fear of foreign coaches, helps Flamengo coach – Prisma

“I hope it is a Brazilian professional.”
“It’s my feeling.”
“Of the last five South American world champions (including clubs), four were coached by Brazilians: Tite, Abel (Braga), (Paulo) Autuori and Felipão. The other was (Argentine Carlos) Bianchi.”
These are the words of a great Brazilian electoral leader for the position of national team coach: Tite.
He is openly xenophobic, that is, he defends that foreigners do not have access to the command of the selected team, when he leaves the position, as soon as the Cup is over.
Joining Tite is a great wing in the CBF that celebrated the conquest of Libertadores by Flamengo. Not for the Rio club. But for Dorival Júnior, who, ten days earlier, had won the Copa do Brasil.
This wing defends a Brazilian coach in the succession of Tite. And it’s very fickle. She was once a defender of Renato Gaúcho, then moved to Cuca’s side, now she is with Dorival.
The reason is simple.
Like Tite, this trio would assume flexibility with the way the CBF works and even fail on fundamental points.
How to play friendly games against very weak opponents, to win the 2 million dollars per game, R$ 10.5 million, paid by companies that buy the games. Understand the incompetence of coordination, unable to find a way for Brazil to play friendlies against European teams. And accept the privileges for the pampered Neymar.
This wing believes that foreign coaches, as President Ednaldo Rodrigues dreams, would create huge problems. They would not give in to the impositions of the position.
Two Portuguese names are still mentioned among Ednaldo’s allies. The first is that of Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras. Two-time Libertadores champion, winner of the Copa do Brasil, Recopa Sul-Americana, Paulista and more than a certain Brazilian champion.
The problem would be to contain your grievances, complaints, personality. He has already denounced the calendar created by the CBF numerous times. In addition, he is the most undisciplined coach in the country.
And it’s usually sincere. The tendency, due to his way of acting, is that useless friendlies, privileges for Neymar, lack of exchanges with European teams would be publicly demanded.
Jorge Jesus, who was once Ednaldo’s favorite, runs in the same direction. With an aggravating factor. He is even stricter with players. Which could be a torment, if Neymar didn’t submit to his screams.
Dorival Júnior goes by another profile.
With a strong temper, he was adapting. He was molding himself to the egocentrism of important players. What he did with Gabigol and Pedro is a great example.
After his unprecedented conquest of Libertadores, the coach explained, with enthusiasm, how the two fit together. No arousing jealousy.
“It’s a team that completes each other (Pedro and Gabigol). It wasn’t different from what I imagined in my head. I had no doubt that they could play together, with a closer relationship between them. Gabriel didn’t completely change his role. . There was an alternation of movement and attacks on the last line.”
“They know how to do this like no one else, a very great harmony. This small change made the difference. Gabriel decided on a Libertadores as the team’s top scorer and now another Libertadores as a team player. Perhaps his donation was even greater than the he had in 2019.”
Dorival Júnior, who started the year unemployed, took over Ceará in March, and in June he became Flamengo’s coach, he is in a risky contract. The Rio club offered him to leave the Fortaleza club for a six-month commitment.
Dorival was more than approved. And President Rodolfo Landim confirmed that there is a proposal to renew the contract for one year, with the possibility of automatic renewal for another year.
“I am very happy with Dorival’s work. And I want his sequel at Flamengo”, confirmed Landim.
The agreement has not yet been signed, but Dorival is more than willing to accept it.
Only an invitation to the Brazilian team would change his course.
Very proud, asked about the possibility, Dorival disguised it.
“It’s very difficult to talk about hypotheses in my position. My contract with Flamengo runs until the end of the year. My biggest prize would be to continue and continue the work.”
“If there is a possibility (to take over the national team), it would be after the World Cup. You postulate a condition like that, but it’s all still very distant and very vague.”
Dorival Júnior has Tite’s support. And of all the Brazilian coaches of big clubs in the country. Because of corporatism. In other words, market reserve.
There is a great and silent fear that top foreign coaches, such as Guardiola, Klopp, Ancelotti, will take over the national team and that Brazilian coaches will end up being devalued.
In fact, they already are.
In the international market, there is not a single one commanding a great European club, continent where the best football in the world is played.
“Europe hires Brazilian feet (players). And not (technical) brains. Because it doesn’t think they are brilliant. On the contrary, there is a certainty that they have a backward concept of football”, jokes an experienced businessman to the blog.
President Ednaldo Rodrigues will carefully analyze what happens in Qatar.
He is much more open-minded to foreign coaches than his predecessors.
But the pressure for a Brazilian to replace Tite is huge at the CBF.
Today, the strongest name is Dorival Júnior.
It used to be Renato Gaucho’s.
And from Cuca…
