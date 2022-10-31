Looking for high profit? Nubank reveals how much it earns BRL 1 million in the account

Do you have good money left over and want to invest it all to ensure a good income over the months? Your way out may be to save the money at Nubank. The digital bank made life easier for those who don’t know where to leave their emergency funds and made a simulator. As an example, see how much R$ 1 million earns at Nubank.

The idea is to show you what Yield monthly and also in the accumulated period of five years. To make the calculations, fintech considers the same amount, in the same period, left in savings. The difference is surprising. Understand how this math is done and put an end to doubts once and for all to make the right decision.

BRL 1 million at Nubank

If you worked hard and managed to accumulate your first million, congratulations! We are sure that it was worth all the effort and that you will give even more value to the money that was so hard to get.

Of course, after gathering all this money, what you hope is to make the amount pay off even more, right? That’s why, if this is also your question, know that there are many safe options with a good return without running any risk of losing money.

Best of all is to see the money pay off without you having to try. It’s paradise, isn’t it? Then check out the calculations according to Nubank. First of all, it is important to know what your plans are.

Do you want to let the money sit for a while? If so, it will normally yield 100% of the CDI, but for those who want daily profitability, this may not be a good choice.

Nubank guarantees 100% of the CDI for amounts deposited in the account that remain for more than 30 days. At savingsis approximately 70% of the CDI based on the basic interest rate – the Selic – at 13.75% per year.

To find out how much R$ 1 million earns at Nubank, the monthly amount is R$ 8,705.70. Now pay attention to the accumulated in five years: R$ 761,632.91. On the other hand, in the same period, savings would yield R$ 364 thousand. It is well below what is recorded in the digital bank! Now it’s up to you to make your choice.