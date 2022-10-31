Losing Ellen Pompeo, new season of Grey’s Anatomy bets on a new story

THE 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy opens in just under three weeks and could bring a flurry of news and changes to the medical drama. Among them is the arrival of a new group of residents.

Revealed in the first teaser of the new season, the arrival of the new group secures a setback at Gray Sloan Memorial who, in the end, doesn’t seem to have lost his residency program.

But, escaping from the past teasers, the new preview made room for the actors to talk about their characters that they will have a golden chance of the Hospital, but which also has “lots to prove.”

The trailer also implies that the new residents were chosen by Meredith Gray herself and promise to bring cheerful, emotional, determined and even possessive personalities to the series, trying to change a little bit from the environment of Grey’s Anatomy.

Taking the names of Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) and Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), the new characters will appear in the first episode. from season 19.

crisis in Grey’s Anatomy

The 18th season of the series made it clear that Gray Sloan Memorial is experiencing an internal crisis, with a lack of doctors, sequelae of the pandemic and, as if that wasn’t enough, the hospital had a real overhaul of its residency program.

To make matters worse, a major emotional crisis is befalling the main characters of the series, with Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman fleeing Seattle, Chief Miranda Bailey resigning and, of course, the drama of Meredith’s move.

However, the confusion in the episodes of Grey’s Anatomy seems to shed some light on what is happening behind the scenes of the series that, in real life, has lost the participation of some actors.

In addition to Ellen Pompeo’s absence from half of the new episodes, and rumors that she might leave the series for good, Grey’s Anatomy also had to deal with the final departure of Richard Flood, who plays Dr. Cormac Hayes.

To solve part of its problem, the series took Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) out of the fridge and promises fans that Derek Shepherd’s ex will return to a recurring role in the new season.

In the United States, season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on October 6 on ABC channels, in Brazil, however, there is still no official premiere date for the new episodes.

