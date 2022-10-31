Lula and the president of Argentina embrace each other after the election: ‘What a joy!’

Less than 24 hours after winning the polls, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had his first meeting as president-elect of Brazil with a foreign head of state. He met this Monday (31) with Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina and a longtime friend, who arrived in São Paulo in the morning.

“All my love, my admiration and my respect, dear companion,” wrote the Argentine in a post on social media.

The post is accompanied by a video of the moment the two met. Fernández and Lula embrace, and the Argentine says to the Brazilian: “President! What a joy to see you!”.

Fernández is a longtime friend of Lula, having even traveled to Curitiba in 2019, even before he was elected president of Argentina, to visit the Brazilian in prison.

Lula’s victory was confirmed by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) shortly before 8 pm on Sunday (30). Numerically, PT had the largest vote in history, with more than 60.3 million votes received — 50.9% of valid votes. The previous record was his, in 2006, with 58.2 million votes.

Fernández was one of the first heads of state to congratulate Lula on the election result.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez Image: Ricardo Stuckert

“Congratulations, Lula! Your victory opens a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope and a future that begins today. Here, you have a companion to work with and to dream big about the lives of our peoples” , published the Argentine president.

The two have a friendship and Fernandez even visited Lula in prison. Image: Ricardo Stuckert

Congratulations @LulaOficial! Your victory opens a new time for the history of Latin America. A time of hope and future that empieza hoy mismo. Here you have a companion to work and dream of great life in our pueblos. pic.twitter.com/ozfyBVpk4f — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) October 30, 2022

According to Lula’s campaign, other foreign leaders also called the president-elect, such as Olaf Scholz, from Germany; French President Emmanuel Macron; António Costa and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, from Portugal; Miguel Díaz-Canel, from Cuba; and António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN (United Nations).

Lula’s opponent, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the first president in office to lose re-election, having won 49.1% of valid votes (58.2 million). As he has not yet commented on the result, he is already the defeated candidate who took the longest to recognize his opponent’s victory in a presidential race.

strained relationship. The relationship between Fernández and Bolsonaro is tense, and both have exchanged barbs on several occasions. In the Argentine presidential elections in 2019, Bolsonaro publicly declared his support for Maurício Macri, Fernández’s opponent. Afterwards, he suggested that Argentina was becoming Venezuela by electing a left-wing president.

Bolsonaro also did not attend Fernández’s inauguration, still in 2019.

More recently, the Brazilian president has also been criticized for taking too long to comment on the attack on Fernández’s deputy, Cristina Kirchner. When asked about the episode, he only said that he was “sorry” about the case, but that he “sent a little note”.

“I sent you a note, I’m sorry. Now, when I was stabbed, there were people who cheered around. I’m sorry, there are already people wanting to put this problem on my account. And the aggressor there, I’m glad he didn’t know how to handle a gun . If I knew, I would be successful”, declared Bolsonaro.