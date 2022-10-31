Lula elected: ‘Bolsonaro is gone, but his movement is not’, says far-right expert

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Bolsonaro supporters with portrait of the president

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Bolsonaro’s legacy is that the threat of an undemocratic government will always be four years away, says Benjamin Teitelbaum, author of the book ‘War for Eternity’

The lesson that the defeat of Donald Trump in the United States leaves for the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil is that the man is gone, but his movement does not disappear.

This is the message from Benjamin Teitelbaum, professor of international relations at the University of Colorado (USA) and author of the book War for Eternity (Unicamp, 2020), on the current of thought that inspired Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, and Olavo de Carvalho, the Bolsonarismo guru who died in January this year.

For Teitelbaum, Bolsonaro was an immensely destabilizing force for Brazilian politics. And his legacy is a dramatic shift in the domestic political spectrum, whose main hallmark is the demise of the centre-right.

At the international level, Bolsonaro’s legacy is a severe degradation of Brazil’s position abroad, assesses the researcher.

