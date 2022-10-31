Lula elected: ‘Bolsonaro is gone, but his movement is not’, says far-right expert

Thais Carrança – @tcarran

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

October 31, 2022, 00:20 -03 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Bolsonaro’s legacy is that the threat of an undemocratic government will always be four years away, says Benjamin Teitelbaum, author of the book ‘War for Eternity’

The lesson that the defeat of Donald Trump in the United States leaves for the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil is that the man is gone, but his movement does not disappear.

This is the message from Benjamin Teitelbaum, professor of international relations at the University of Colorado (USA) and author of the book War for Eternity (Unicamp, 2020), on the current of thought that inspired Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, and Olavo de Carvalho, the Bolsonarismo guru who died in January this year.

For Teitelbaum, Bolsonaro was an immensely destabilizing force for Brazilian politics. And his legacy is a dramatic shift in the domestic political spectrum, whose main hallmark is the demise of the centre-right.

At the international level, Bolsonaro’s legacy is a severe degradation of Brazil’s position abroad, assesses the researcher.

“There are reasons to believe that these legacies will somehow be permanent and we face the same in the United States,” Teitelbaum said in an interview with BBC News Brasil, shortly after the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) declared Lula’s victory this Sunday ( 10/30).

“World leaders may like Lula and [Joe] Biden, but now the perspective will always exist that a Trump or Bolsonaro is potentially just four years away.”

Coalition of forces is actually a weakness

For Teitelbaum, the more than 58 million votes obtained by Bolsonaro and the distance of only 2.1 million votes in relation to Lula represent a surprisingly strong result.

But he believes that, more than this vote, what demonstrates the power of the populism represented by Bolsonaro as a social force is the size of the center-left alliance that was necessary to defeat him.

For the professor at the University of Colorado, this immense coalition that elected Lula will be a factor of difficulty for his future government.

“For the campaign it is difficult, because there is no unified message. And for governing it will be very difficult too, because the policies can be confusing”, he says. “Lula won this election, and that’s great, but that’s not a very good situation to be in.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, ‘For the campaign it is difficult, because there is no unified message. And it will be very difficult to govern too, because policies can be confusing’, says Teitelbaum, about the grand coalition that elected Lula

Teitelbaum says Europe provides good examples of this, like Emmanuel Macron in France, who gained his base of support by establishing himself as the alternative to the far-right candidate of Marine Le Pen.

“Sweden is another good example. There, a far-right movement gained strength. All the others rallied against the far-right and that strengthened this far-right, which then became the only opposition force in the country. And all the parties that tried to work together against it in a coalition never managed to get a message, they were never able to govern with a specific agenda because, among themselves, they were very diverse”, he says.

“I predict that something like that will happen with Lula’s coalition, because the actors he had to bring together to make his victory happen are very different. There are liberals, socialists, groups that consider themselves opponents on different issues.”

The researcher also says that another thing that worries him is Bolsonaro’s strength with the state bureaucracy. This is because, in the US, civil servants played a key role in stopping Trump’s attempt to illegally contest the election result.

“There is a danger especially in Brazil because of this, which does not exist in the United States. [Bolsonaro] wants to contest the result, he has a lot more resources than Trump did,” he says.

On Sunday night after the results were announced, however, Bolsonaro’s allies made statements on social media that showed they accepted the result, like former ministers Ricardo Salles and Sergio Moro, elected respectively to the Chamber and Senate.

The decline of economic liberalism

Despite this difference between the US and Brazil, Teitelbaum believes that a similarity between the two countries is the collapse of the center-right. According to him, this is less visible in the US due to the two-party system, but in the Republican Party, the more centrist and liberal wing in the party’s economy was marginalized after Trump.

For the researcher, the loss of resonance of economic liberalism in society is related to its inability to reduce inequality and reduce poverty.

Asked why the electorates did not turn to the left, since these are typical concerns of this political field, the analyst believes that first, the center-right has always been a kind of bulwark of the extreme right. When she surrendered to the far right, that was a turning point.

In industrialized countries, the impoverished industrial working class turns against minorities, a result of the culture war, which ends up overlapping economic policy, says the researcher.

He recognizes that this is not a relevant factor in Brazil, where immigration and xenophobia are not central to the rise of right-wing populism. But he believes that here there is the rise of evangelical Pentecostalism that served as an element in this cultural dispute.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Teitelbaum assesses that a similarity between the US and Brazil is the collapse of the center-right

One country, two understandings of what democracy is

A Datafolha poll released between the first and second rounds of the election showed that democracy has the support of 79% of Brazilians, a historic record.

Despite this, 49% of Brazilians voted for a candidate perceived as undemocratic. And his supporters understand that the action of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to put limits on Bolsonaro is the real threat to democracy.

In previous interviews, Teitelbaum identified a similar phenomenon in the United States, that the different political fields in that country claim to be defenders of democracy, but have different understandings of what that democracy is.

Why does it happen? How do societies reach a point of division where there are so many different understandings of such a fundamental concept?

“At the base of this is our consumption of information. We are observing the world with increasingly polarized understandings of reality because a key issue is that society has different channels to know reality, the news and understand what is good and bad” , he says, referring to the fact that part of the far-right’s strategy is to have its own communication network, made up of social networks and communication networks.

Teitelbaum has also highlighted in the past that an important difference between Brazil and the USA is the fact that Brazilian democracy is young, with a recent dictatorial past.

In this scenario, can the experience of the Bolsonaro government cause permanent damage to the young Brazilian democracy?