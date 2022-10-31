Lula elected: world leaders congratulate PT for victory in the election

Through official notes and posts on Twitter, several governments and world leaders congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on his election to the Presidency of Brazil this Sunday night (10/30).

The White House released two messages, one in English and one in Portuguese, on behalf of US President Joe Biden. The text confirms the suitability of the Brazilian electoral process: “Congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for being elected the next president of Brazil after a free, fair and reliable electoral process. I look forward to working together to continue cooperation between our countries in the coming months and years old.”

Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, posted two photos with Lula and a sequence of tweets celebrating the victory of the PT and Brazilian democracy: “Congratulations, Lula! Your victory opens a new era for Latin American history. A time of hope and a future that begins today. Here, you have a partner to work with and dream big for the good life of our peoples. After so many injustices that you have lived through, the people of Brazil elected you, and democracy triumphed.”

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also posted on Twitter a photo with Lula and the caption: “Lula has won, blessed people of Brazil. There will be equality and humanism.”

