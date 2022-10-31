Lula speaks in São Paulo after being elected president – Focus.jor

Team Focus

focus@focus.jor.br

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) delivered his victory speech in São Paulo. There, he said that the moment is to “re-establish peace among the divergent”. The PT, in view of this, also pointed out that he will govern for all Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for him.

Considered the tightest election of all time, the victory was confirmed at 19:57 when, with 98.56% of the selected sections, Lula reached 59.5 million votes (50.83% of the total) and could no longer be surpassed by Bolsonaro, who at that time had 57.6 million voters (49.17%). The investigation took three hours.

At the age of 77, the Pernambuco native won his third election, out of the seven times he ran for Chief Executive. He also won in 2002 and in 2006 when he was re-elected.

“My friends and my friends. As of January 1, 2023, I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, not just those who voted for me. There are not two Brazils, we are a single country, a single people, a great nation”, emphasized Lula.

“No one is interested in living in a family where discord reigns. It’s time to bring families back together, rebuild the bonds of friendship broken by the criminal spread of hate. No one is interested in living in a divided country, in a permanent state of war,” she explained.

In view of this, PT also took advantage of the moment and thanked former rival Geraldo Alckmin, elected Brazil’s next vice president, who, in his words, made an “extraordinary contribution” to the campaign.

Check out his speech in full: