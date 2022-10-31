Machine Gun Kelly, rocker engaged to Megan Fox, takes a picture with mother who abandoned him in childhood and moves networks – Monet

+



Machine Gun Kelly with her mother (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Machine Gun Kelly surprised her fans by sharing a cute snap with her mom for the first time.

The 32-year-old singer, who is engaged to Megan Fox, posted the photo on his Instagram on Thursday (2). In the record, he and his mother appear sitting on the floor, and smile for the camera. As she holds the star’s leg with one hand and makes the peace sign with the other, Kelly holds up her two middle fingers.

“Introducing… my mother”, wrote the artist in the caption of the image, which melted his followers on the social network.

Fans were thrilled with a photo of MGK with his mother on Instagram (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

“I’m so happy for you, I’m literally going to cry”

“You have the same smile”

“My God! This is important. Congratulations on reconnecting”

“F*ck shit, this makes me so happy”

The fans’ reason for celebration is due to the fact that Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – was abandoned by his mother in childhood. The singer had already made references to this issue of his family in the song ‘Burning Memories’, released in 2019. “This one is for the mama I never knew / I took acid just to burn all my memories of you,” the verses read. that open the composition (listen at the end of the article).

Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Playback)

“How did you leave your only nine-year-old son for another guy? / Took that pain and punched my dad in the stomach until he bled,” the song adds at another point.

Baker also states, “All the years you’ve ignored me, left me sleepless in bed / I hope he has some kids ’cause his only son is dead.”

The artist had already spoken about his reconciliation with his mother last year. At the time, he pointed out that the encouragement of the fans was what helped him to seek this reunion:

“It’s a crazy story, but after all these years, the fans are responsible for my mom and I finally reconnecting. I love you.”

After his mother’s abandonment, Baker was raised by his father, who passed away in 2020. In a 2019 interview, the singer reflected: “I would apologize to my dad. I have such an awesome, rule-abiding daughter, and I was a son of shit who broke the rules. The legal fees, the tens of thousands of dollars from the time I was arrested , finding out that his son missed an entire semester of high school because he was waking up and pretending to go to school but was never going… I don’t know how he did it and I understand why it took us 25 years to finally get along.”

Colson Baker is the father of a 12-year-old girl, Casie Colson Baker, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.

He has been in a relationship with actress Megan Fox since May 2020, and asked her to marry him last January.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Below, listen to the song ‘Burning Memories’: