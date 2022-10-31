Martinelli scores and pays tribute to Pablo Marí, Arsenal tramples the bottom and resumes the Premier League leadership

With tribute to defender Pablo Marí, Arsenal ran over Nottingham Forest for the 14th round of the Premier League

O Arsenal had no difficulties to thrash the lantern Nottingham Forest by 5 to 0 and reassume the leadership of the Premier League. The match, valid for the 14th round of the competition, which was played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, this Sunday (30), broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

You gunners opened the scoring right at the beginning of the match, at four minutes. After playing on the right, Saka crossed with his left foot inside the area, and Gabriel Martinelli paid attention to the marking and completed with a header to the back of the net.

In the celebration, the Brazilian showed – alongside his teammates – a shirt number 22 with the name of Pablo Marí, which is on loan from the gunners to Monza. The Spanish defender was stabbed last Thursday in a shopping mall in Italy, underwent an operation and left the hospital this Sunday.

In the 27th minute, Saka felt a muscle injury and left the pitch in pain. He was replaced by Nelson.

Arsenal extended the score five minutes into the final stage. After a rebound inside the area, Nelson took advantage of the rebound and kicked hard. It was the player’s first goal for the gunners in the Premier League. After that, the home owners ran over their rivals in a short time.

The third goal came on the right side of Gabriel Jesus with Ødegaard. The Brazilian crossed low, and Nelson deflected.

Arsenal were inspired and easily made it 4-0 with a great goal from Thomas Partey. The player received a pass from Nelson on the right and hit a beautiful shot from outside the area in the left corner of the goalkeeper.

At 32, the hosts made a good move at the entrance of the area. Partey passed the ball to Gabriel Jesus, who made the “wall” for Ødegaard, who cleared the mark and dropped a bomb, with no chance for the archer.

The guy: Reiss Nelson

The youngster, who replaced Saka in the first half, scored two goals and provided an assist. Formed at the Gunners’ academy, he wasn’t as popular as other teammates and was loaned out to teams like Hoffenheim and Feyenoord before returning to the Emirates this season.

Jesus fast

After a meteoric start with the Gunners’ number 9 shirt, with many goals scored in the first games for the new club, the Brazilian now lives a fast without scoring, which has lasted 7 matches. His last goal was scored on the 1st of October, in the 3-1 victory over Tottenham, in the Premier League.

He had two great chances throughout the game, but he couldn’t take advantage of them. On the other hand, he participated in two goals for the London team.

Championship status

With the result, Arsenal resumed the leadership of the Premier League, with 31 points, two more than the runner-up Manchester City. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, remains in the bottom (20th), with 9.

Arsenal players celebrate goal with tribute to Pablo Mari John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

next games

Arsenal return to the field on Thursday (03), at 17:00 (GMT), to face Zurich, at home, for the last round of the Europa League group stage. Forest, on the other hand, will play against Brentford, this Saturday, at 12 pm, in a game valid for the Premier League. by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

ARSENAL 5 x 0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

GOALS: Arsenal: Martinelli, Nelson (two), Thomas Partey and Ødegaard

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu (Fabio Vieira), White, Thomas Partey, Xhaka (Nketiah), Ødegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli (Cédric Soares) and Saka (Nelson).

Technician: Mikel Arteta.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, McKenna, Cook, Renan Lodi (Neco Williams), Aurier, Kouyaté, Yates, Freuler, Awoniyi (Worrall), Lingard (Emmanuel Dennis) and Gibbs-White (Brennan Johnson).

Technician: Steve Cooper.