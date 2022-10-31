Marvel Star Florence Pugh Reveals Her Hurt For Being Pressured To Lose Weight Early In Her Career | Films

Actress Florence Pugh revealed some of the hurts she has from the beginning of her career in Hollywood, mainly due to the pressure she suffered to lose weight. Now 26 years old, she is a rising name in the entertainment industry. Nominated for an Oscar for her presence in ‘Little Women’ (2019), Pugh inherited Scarlett Johansson’s costume as Marvel’s new Black Widow.

Pugh recalled the beginning of her career in an interview with the British newspaper The Telegraph: “I felt so lucky and grateful, I couldn’t believe I had this extremely wonderful job… But everything they tried to change about me – be it my weight, my appearance , the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – I didn’t want to, I didn’t want to work in this industry either.”

“I thought the whole industry would be like my experience on ‘The Falling’ [2014], but actually that was extraordinary and I thought I had made a huge mistake. Only when I made Lady Macbeth’ [2016] I fell in love with cinema again. I think it’s very easy for you to get tossed around in this industry. And I was very lucky to discover at 19 the kind of actress I wanted to be.”

Then she explained “the kind of actress I would like to be”: “Someone who can be naked regardless of my weight, with a clean face and let the acting speak for itself. With nothing to distract people. They can’t say, ‘Oh, I didn’t like the makeup.’ It’s what reminds me, ‘yes, that’s who you are’.

Among other hits starring Pugh are the horror ‘Midsommar’ (2019) and the period drama ‘The Miracle’ (2022). She recently starred in the drama ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ (2022) and is confirmed to appear in ‘Oppenheimer’, the next film by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, scheduled for release in July 2023.