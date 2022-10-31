Marvel Zombies: Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova Are in the Series

Favorite characters from Phase 4 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) have confirmed their returns… But in a different way! At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the superhero panel brought you more news about the Marvel Zombies series. The animation will feature Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

According to the announcement at the Marvel panel, the animation will not be aimed at children. Disney+ executives said the series will be rated for 17+. The streaming catalog should receive a scary plot, out of the MCU standard.

In addition to the stars of Hawkeye (2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Black Widow (2021), Marvel Zombies will have a group of unusual characters from the Avengers universe. With the exception of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and the aforementioned heroes, the team is not composed of the main protagonists of this world. But do you know why?

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disclosure / Marvel Studios

The animation will take place in the same universe as the zombies of What If. In season one, an infection left Earth largely inhospitable. The remaining heroes must face the responsibility of returning to life in this world. And for that, they need to defeat the antagonists.

The group also consists of Katy (Awkwafina), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Death Dealer (Andy Le). Have you ever imagined a team of heroes with these characters?

Marvel Zombies is scheduled to premiere for 2024. See more about San Diego Comic-Con here.