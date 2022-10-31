Mental health through the screen: Three movies about depression

Mental health is one of the most present topics in everyday conversations, after so many years of taboo and prejudice about mental disorders. One of the most common disorders across the world is depression, which is often accompanied by anxiety. In the following article, we present a selection of films that address these issues. We invite you to understand a little more about it through the seventh art and to enjoy the online casino games.

Little Miss Sunshine

This is a comedy that shows how depression can be a family affair. With the exception of Olive, the main character and youngest daughter, all members of the Faris family struggle with the mental ghosts that limit them. Their delicate mental health often causes them to lash out at each other, exacerbating their depression. The only truly “happy” people in the family are Edwin and Olive. Two people, early and late in life, who share a deep bond.

Franks’ character introduces the terms “depression” and “suicide” into the vocabulary of young Olive, who begins to worry about problems like depression. Frank mainly talks to Dwayne, who is also depressed and can only communicate on paper. The pressure to win or lose divides the characters, who one way or another end up being “losers” but decide, in the end, to work together as a family through their problems.

cake

Claire Bennet, played by Jennifer Aniston, is going through a difficult time in her life, suffering not only from depression, but also from chronic pain, the result of an accident in which her beloved son died. To make matters worse, while she was in the support group, one of the girls who attended the group ended up taking her own life. This motivates her to try to commit suicide.

However, the girl’s memory from the support group helps her realize her reality, preventing her from committing the act and making her more aware of the course of her own existence. The film also addresses, perhaps very subtly, the problem of addiction to drugs such as antidepressants and painkillers. They provide occasional pain relief but do not offer the complex benefits of psychotherapy.

the hours

The entire story takes place over the course of a single day; it’s about three women from different eras and generations whose lives are linked through Virginia Woolf’s novel. Nicole Kidman plays Virginia Woolf in 1923 while writing ‘Mrs. Dalloway’, Julianne Moore is an unhappy wife who read the book in 1951.

And Meryl Streep plays a modern bisexual editor from New York who takes care of a writer friend, with whom she had an affair in her youth, in the advanced stages of AIDS, and decided to throw a party for him. Stephen Daldry’s adaptation focuses on the three women’s depression at different times during a single day.