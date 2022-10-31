Mexico detects severe strain of bird flu on farm near US border | World

Mexico detected the severe H5N1 strain of bird flu at a commercial farm of 60,000 birds in the state of Nuevo León, which borders the United States, the government said on Sunday.

Bird flu outbreak kills about 47 million birds in Arkansas, United States

The discovery at the farm comes just over a week after Mexico reported its first case of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

The disease was detected when Mexico’s agri-food health service tested samples from a farm in Montemorelos, Nuevo León, after a local producer raised concerns, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

A quarantine has been declared and an unspecified number of birds will be culled to control the outbreak, the ministry said, without detailing how many birds were infected. The first case of the virus in Mexico was detected in a wild bird in the Metepec district, west of Mexico. capital Mexico City.

Another case of H5N1 was found in a wild bird in Tijuana, Baja California state, the Mexican Ministry of Agriculture said, as well as a family farm of 186 chickens in Chiapas, in the south of the country.