Mexico GP criticizes Red Bull’s pity and paddock chaos

The punishment given to Red Bull for breaking the budget ceiling didn’t sit very well in the Formula 1 paddock at this Mexico City GP weekend, won by Max Verstappen, who broke the record for the number of victories in a year with 14. The team was fined $7 million and will have 10% less aerodynamic development. That’s because it passed the ceiling by US$ 2.2 million.

Of course rivals would complain, but the general feeling was that the FIA ​​missed an opportunity to make Red Bull an example to prevent other teams from feeling tempted to also go through the roof for a relatively small amount, and take the chance. , as the world champions had, to make a deal that cannot be protested by anyone.

On the Red Bull side, Christian Horner insisted that the penalty that lowers the percentage of aerodynamic development is heavy. The team was already the one that has less time in the wind tunnel and limits of computerized CFD studies, which ends up being even more important nowadays, for being the first in the world.

The CFD calculations are quite complex, but we were able to get a better idea of ​​Red Bull’s loss by calculating the wind tunnel time loss. Every eight to ten week period they will be entitled to 252h, while the runner-up (currently Ferrari) can use 300h and the third place (Mercedes at the moment) 320h.

In other words, it’s not insignificant, but not tough enough to make Ferrari and Mercedes even consider passing the roof. Not least because even that $2.2 million sum may be small, but it’s close to Mercedes’ entire new parts budget for this season.

Not least because Horner’s calculations that it could cost up to 0s5 per lap of performance were rejected by Mercedes engineering chief Andrew Shovlin. The team is well aware of the difficulties of having less aerodynamic development time than the others, as it was the one who had the lowest allocation throughout last year and in the first half of 2022. “If 10% less time was half a second, then the team at the back of the pack would have a 3s advantage and that’s not what happens”, he argued. “It costs one or two tenths.”

Ferrari was more incisive and said publicly that it did not believe the punishment was strong enough. Racing director Laurent Mekies recalled that by having less time in the wind tunnel, Red Bull ends up saving money and can use that money in other areas. That’s why Ferrari advocated that any punishment for Red Bull had some cut of the ceiling next year, remembering that the fine does not count.

The details released by the FIA ​​also raised suspicion that Red Bull had delivered a report well under the roof already knowing that it had not included everything it should have. The team denies and even instructed Max Verstappen not to give interviews to British TV due to criticism made by one of the reporters of the Sky Sports broadcaster. The Italians, who are also from the same company, are also prevented from speaking to Max because of this.

And this fight will continue next year. Horner himself has said he cannot 100% guarantee that Red Bull will be capped next year and is betting rivals will suffer, particularly with increases in electricity and gas bills in Europe.

Paddock verged on chaos

Mexico City GP paddock was much more crowded than usual Image: Julianne Cerasoli/UOL Esporte

The GP in Mexico has been elected annually as the best event in the championship and the excitement of Mexicans with Formula 1 even scares drivers and team members. Even the mechanics who took the tires back to Pirelli had a hard time getting through the paddock because people stopped them to touch the tyres.

All the pilots were very harassed, and in a way they are not used to. The fans wanted to hug, grab, very Latin style. Security had to make laces to get them to the pits, while normally only Lewis Hamilton has private security at most races.

There were also serious security issues. A camera from the Formula 1 team itself was stolen in the middle of the paddock on Thursday. On Friday, which is usually a quieter day, 20 people were evacuated from the paddock. And there was a parallel market outside the pass lane to get in where drivers and teams are.