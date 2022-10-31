movies from 10/31 to November 4, 2022

This week’s Afternoon Session features adventure, comedy, drama and romance films. The feature films air from Monday to Friday right after the rerun of Chocolate com Pimenta, on Globo, in the afternoon time of the carioca station.

Monday, October 31 – This week’s Afternoon Session – A Night at the Museum (2006)

The week begins with the screening of a very successful film, Night at the Museum (2006). In the film, Larry Dalley is a divorced man who takes a job as a night watchman at the Museum of Natural History in order to pay the bills. What he doesn’t know is that during the night, all the artifacts come to life. He still has to deal with an attempted robbery on the spot the very night he takes his son to visit mine.

Original title: Night at the Museum

Cast: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Dick van Dyke, Carla Gugino, Bill Cobbs, Owen Wilson

Direction: Shawn Levy

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Tuesday, November 1 – The Sun Is Also a Star (2019)

On Tuesday, this week’s Afternoon Session shows The Sun Is Also A Star (2019). The protagonist Natasha and her family will be deported from New York to Jamaica in less than 24 hours. However, the girl falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants.

Original title: The Sun Is Also A Star

Cast: John Leguizamo, Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Voice actors: Marcelo Pissardini, Maria Cláudia Cardoso, Michel Di Fiori, Ricardo Sawaya, Samira Fernandes

Direction: Ry Russo-Young

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Wednesday, November 2 – This week’s Afternoon Session – Kungu Fu Panda 2 (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 is also on this week’s schedule. Po lives the dream of being a dragon warrior. His job is to protect the Valley of Peace alongside masters Shifu, Tigress, Monkey, Viper, Praying Mantis and Crane. However, Lord Chen, a new enemy, appears to end Po’s peaceful life, who must team up with the Furious Five to defeat her.

Original title: Kung Fu Panda 2

Voice actors: Po: Lúcio Mauro Filho/ Shifu: Leonardo Camillo/ Lord Shen: Márcio Simões/ Tigress: Maíra Goes/ Monkey: Ricardo Schnetzer/ Praying Mantis: Marco Ribeiro/ Viper: Priscila Amorim/ Garca: Philippe Maia/ Soft Speech: Lina Rossana/ General Lobo: Reginaldo Primo

Direction: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Thursday, November 3 – Snowden: Hero or Traitor (2016)

On Thursday, the public follows in this week’s Afternoon Session the story of Edward Snowden. The feature film portrays the life of a man who, after years working at the National Security Agency, decides to deliver secret documents to journalists that prove that the American government orchestrates actions to invade privacy.

Original title: Snowden

Cast: Melissa Leo; Scott Eastwood; Shailene Woodley; Tom Wilkinson; Zachary Quinto

Voice actors: Guilherme Briggs; Gustavo Pereira; Luisa Palomanes; Luiz Carlos Persy; Mariangela Cantu; Mckeidy Lisita

Direction: Oliver Stone

Nationality: german

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Friday, November 4 – This week’s Afternoon Session – O Bom Filho à Casa Torna (2008)

The week ends with the screening of O Bom Filho à Casa Torna (2008) on Friday. In the film, Rescoe returns home after ten years away to celebrate his parents’ golden anniversary. The reunion is not easy, as no one takes it seriously.

Original title: Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Cast: Mo’Nique, Cedric The Entertainer, Mike Epps, Michael Clarke, Joy Bryant

Direction: Malcolm D. Lee

Nationality: american

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Hot Screen Monday airs Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

On Monday, Globo also airs the film Kingsman: O Círculo Dourado on Tela Quente, right after the soap opera Travessia. Kigsman’s headquarters are destroyed after a devastating attack, prompting Eggsy and Merlin to travel to the United States to search for Statesman, a secret allied organization to help them fight their enemies.

Original title: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Cast: Channing Tatum; Colin Firth; Halle Berry; Jeff Bridges; Julianne Moore; Mark Strong; Pedro Pascal; Taron Egerton

Voice actors: Andreas Avancini; Carla Pompílio; Hercules Frank; Julio Chaves; Marco Antonio Costa; Marcos Souza; Philippe Maia; Sheila Dorfman

Direction: Matthew Vaughn

Nationality: American

Time: 22:50, Brasilia time