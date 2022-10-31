Ms. Marvel Star Went Like Tony Stark for Halloween in Perfect MCU Costume

The star of Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, a self-proclaimed MCU fan, paid tribute to a Marvel character on Halloween in an awesome Tony Stark costume.

lady marvel star Iman Vellani dressed as his favorite Marvel character for Halloween: Tony Stark. lady marvel is a television series from the MCU universe that follows 16-year-old Kamala Khan (Vellani), a fangirl-turned-superheroine of the Marvel universe (particularly Captain Marvel). for a 2nd season after his praise.

Vellani has often spoken publicly about how she relates to Khan’s attachment to the Marvel universe – particularly Ms. Marvel, who made her first appearance in Marvel Comics in 2013. Vellani described herself as a casual fan of the Marvel universe until Robert Downey Jr. his debut as Iron Man in 2008. The film quickly fueled Marvel’s obsession with the actress, and she considers Iron Man your comfort movie.

Through News from an outlet, Vellani took his reputation as a Marvel fan to a new level by donning a Tony Stark costume for Halloween. The actress appeared in an Instagram post shared by her lady marvel co-star Yasmeen Fletcher dressed as Tony Stark, complete with his signature goatee and repulsor. The suit even looks partially home-made – showing Vellani’s dedication to recreating Tony Stark’s look. See the photos below:

What’s Next for Kamala Khan in the MCU

While lady marvel wasn’t picked up for season 2, Marvel fans will have more of Kamala Khan sooner than that. The character is set to appear in the upcoming movie The wonders, which opens in theaters in July. The film will likely follow some developments in captain marvel, Avengers: Endgame, lady marvel, WandaVision, and the upcoming Marvel television series Secret Invasion. In addition to Velanni, it will also star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).

Although an exact plot has not been released, it is likely that The wonders where will you take Miss Marvel The first season’s epilogue has stalled: with Mrs. Marvel and Captain Marvel. The film will likely explore Ms. Marvel to their superpowers with even higher stakes than their series. As for lady marvel season 2 is highly likely due to rumors and subtle confirmation from the show’s directors, but Disney has not officially confirmed the news.

