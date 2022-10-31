Negan faces final redemption step in Walking Dead’s home stretch

Just three episodes away from The Walking Dead’s end, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has taken another important step on his journey of redemption before becoming the star of a new spin-off with Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Taken prisoner and put to do the Commonwealth’s dirty work, the former villain must turn to one of the only characters who hasn’t forgiven him for his past: Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

Negan and Ezekiel never had a healthy relationship, and the Kingdom’s leader never forgave the Saviors’ chieftain for executing so many of his followers. But now that The Walking Dead is coming to an end, the writers have decided to put it all right — so that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character can finally move on.

Sedated with a tranquilizer at the end of the previous episode, Negan, Ezekiel, Kelly (Angel Theory) and Annie (Medina Senghore) wake up on a Commonwealth bus, where they are told that from now on, none of them are to be called by name anymore. and that they must only perform the services requested of them. Annie is separated from the group, much to the dismay of the former villain, who must turn to the former king.

Ezekiel is obviously not happy to realize that his only option to survive is to ally himself with Negan, but he agrees to work together with his rival for a greater reason. He, however, makes it clear that he is not able to forgive the head of the Saviors. “I’m with you. For now,” he points out. With the end so close, the alliance must last until completion — or until Ezekiel’s possible death.

Meanwhile, Maggie, Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) team up with a core of Walking Dead veterans for a rescue mission. They hatch a plan to disrupt the Commonwealth train that transports Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and find themselves in the middle of a conflict between the Giant Community soldiers and zombies.

Maggie has yet to face any mother’s greatest fear: the thought of losing an heir. While searching for Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), who was also taken by the antagonists, she is attacked by an undead child, who makes her think of her own son. The maternal instinct kicks in, and Glenn’s ex (Steven Yeun) tries at all costs not to kill the zombie – but ends up surrendering to greater forces of fate.

In the final moments, the heroes discover that the Commonwealth has turned Alexandria – which was supposed to represent the hope of a better world – into hell on Earth. That’s when Daryl, Carol, Maggie and company decide to stop just reacting and finally take the initiative: they’re going to attack Pamela (Laila Robins) by surprise. The final war promises!

The Walking Dead Season 11 episodes are available weekly, on Sundays, on Star+.